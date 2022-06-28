ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Red-White Tickets on Sale Tuesday

huskeradio.com
 4 days ago

Tickets to Nebraska volleyball’s annual Red-White Scrimmage will go on sale Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. (CT). The Huskers will host...

www.huskeradio.com

huskeradio.com

Nebraska Statement About Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday, June 30 to admit the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2024-25 academic year. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued the following statement regarding the addition of UCLA and USC as Big Ten Conference members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
huskeradio.com

NSP Trooper Honored for Stop Stick “Hit of the Year”

The Nebraska State Patrol has been honored by Stop Stick Ltd. for the 2021 “Hit of the Year”. The award is presented annually for an exceptional stop stick deployment that results in the safe conclusion of a pursuit. On Thursday, Stop Stick representatives presented the award to Trooper John Lewis for his successful deployment of stop sticks during a pursuit with a man suspected of shooting Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck on March 21, 2021. Trooper Lewis’ deployment was chosen out of more than 4,000 stop stick deployments in 2021. “The apprehension of this suspect was imperative, and it took exceptional teamwork from many troopers, officers, and deputies,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Part of that team effort was an unbelievable stop stick deployment by Trooper Lewis. If the suspect hadn’t hit the spikes, he could very well have entered Lincoln and put even more members of the public in danger.”
OMAHA, NE
huskeradio.com

Missing Inmate Arrested A Fire Scene

An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) is in custody at the Douglas County Correctional Center. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Tyler Williams #88637 was arrested following a foot pursuit at the scene of an apartment building fire at Park Avenue and Shirley Streets in Omaha after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. After he was caught, Williams was taken to the hospital. Officers say he had multiple cuts as a result of falling from one of the building’s windows. Williams left CCC-O on Friday, June 24. He started his sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) on November 14, 2018.
OMAHA, NE

