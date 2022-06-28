Local police, New York investigators arrest 2 at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local police helped serve a search warrant Tuesday morning for the New York County District Attorney’s office at a West Side home.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and detectives with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office served the warrant at a Winston Avenue home.

Jonathan Ruiz and Charline Santiago were arrested on warrants following a sex trafficking indictment in New York City earlier this week.

Computer equipment, cell phones, cash and documents were taken from the home, investigators said.

Neighbors say they were shocked when they learned why the couple was arrested, saying they moved here about one year ago to be close to family and enrolled their children in school.

“Both defendants are wanted out our of New York County on charges of sex trafficking,” said Assistant Mahoning County Attorney Aaron Meikle.

Ruiz and Santiago waived extradition and will be held without bond until they can be taken back to New York.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.