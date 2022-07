Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO