John Lowell Tanner, 93 of Stewardson, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Stewardson Cemetery, Stewardson, with military rites. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to the time of service, Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Stewardson United Methodist Church, Stewardson American Legion Post #611, or the Stewardson Lion’s Club.

STEWARDSON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO