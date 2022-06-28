Alex Wagner pinch-hitting for Rachel Maddow on MSNBC

Alex Wagner will take over for Rachel Maddow on MSNBC on four nights per week. MSNBC

There’s ratings bleeding happening four nights per week on MSNBC.

That takes place when Rachel Maddow leaves her show after her Monday-only shift and the ratings go downhill in a hurry.

So MSNBC has come up with a Band-Aid.

Alex Wagner, a former daytime host at MSNBC and a familiar anchor to MSNBC viewers, has been named as a permanent host for the Network while Maddow takes time off.

Wagner has been one of Maddow’s substitutes, but she hasn’t been working full-time at the network since 2016.

Wagner’s specialty is covering politics, which will come in handy, because the mid-term elections will be coming up in August.

Maddow is MSNBC’s ratings champ. but the numbers have slid since she decided to cut back on her schedule.

Now MSNBC is hoping the combination of Maddow and Wagner can make the network competitive against Sean Hannity.

Considering that the mid-year politics also are in Hannity’s wheelhouse, it may take more than Wagner to do it.

MacDowell’s moment

If there was a perfect actress for the Hallmark Channel, Andie MacDowell would be a major contender.

She starred in a Hallmark original series, “Cedar Cove” from 2013-2015 and now returns to the network’s first prime-time series since 2016, titled “The Way Home.”

The story line has Hallmark written all over it. According to Deadline TV, MacDowell plays Del Landry, who is a backbone of her small town in Canada, but she is estranged from her daughter Kat, who has moved away.

She surprisingly moves back, however, and brings with her a daughter that Del has never met.

Sounds like this is going to be quite a reunion.

MacDowell is in a good spot. The hallmark audience will eat this up — just as long as it doesn’t pre-empt any Hallmark Christmas movies.

USFL to return

Even for a sport as exciting as pro football, it’s hard to enjoy a game when there are no fans in the stands. It has that practice mentality attached to it, rather than the thrills of a real game.

That’s one of the problems the USFL’s revival faced in its first season. There were eight teams — but only one stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Granted, it cut travel expenses, but also made the product look minor league. Even though the playoffs were held in Canton, it still looked minor league.

There will be some changes made for 2023, according to Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks. More than one stadium will be used, so teams such as the Jersey Generals or Michigan Panthers may get to play games at home. Maybe it won’t spike attendance, but at least there will be more than one team with a home-field advantage.

Ukraine fundraiser

NBC has stepped up to the plate in an effort to raise money for those whose lives are in tatters because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The network will air “Ukraine: Answering the Call,” a one-hour special that will air Sunday at 7 p.m.

Among the headliners appearing on the special are Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, Jose Andres, Kristen Bell, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley, Julianne Moore, and Rosie Perez. That’s plenty of A-listers on board.

There’s one problem with the scheduling. The July 4 weekend is traditionally is the least-viewed television weekend of the year.

Many people will be watching fireworks. Let’s hope, however, when they get home from the show, they are in such a good mood they can’t wait to make a donation.