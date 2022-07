The ever popular Flea Roast and Ox Market at Skinner Park in Irons produced between 35,000 to 40,000 people during its four-day stint. Approximately 69 vendors supplied a wide array of items to the public, from sand art and necklaces to baskets and ratchet sets. There were a dozen or so concession stands selling fair favorites like elephant ears, cotton candy and Polish sausages.

IRONS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO