ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ashworth: Lagarde Making A Big Leap (Audio)

Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Lagarde is sticking to guidance for a 25 basis point hike...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

JPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian Cut

Global oil prices could reach a “stratospheric” $380 a barrel if US and European penalties prompt Russia to inflict retaliatory crude-output cuts, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts warned. The Group of Seven nations are hammering out a complicated mechanism to cap the price fetched by Russian oil in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a weak forecast for the current period as consumers cut back on spending on computers and phones. Sales will be about $7.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, Micron said in a statement Thursday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $9.14 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be about $1.63 a share, the company said, well short of the $2.57 predicted by analysts.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong People Must Respect Communist Party

So that was a strong defense of the “one country, two systems” policy, under which Hong Kong is meant to enjoy a high degree of autonomy. Xi says it’s working and widely recognized by the international community. Britain, the city’s former colonial power, disagrees. Xi has...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Bloomberg

Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record, Boosting Case for Big Hikes

Euro-area inflation surged to a fresh record, surpassing expectations and bolstering calls for the kind of aggressive interest-rate increases being deployed by central banks across the world. Driven once more by soaring food and energy costs, consumer prices jumped 8.6% from a year earlier in June -- up from 8.1%...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

JPMorgan’s Michele Warns on Recession as Brutal First Half Draws to End

Bob Michele kicked off his Wall Street career during the stagflation crisis of the early 1980s. More than four decades later, JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief investment officer says the economic outlook today looks even worse -- with a US recession now looking more likely than a soft landing.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Larry Summers Says Risk of 2022 Recession Climbing, May Damp Inflation

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that there’s an increasing risk the looming recession he’s anticipated will start sooner, in 2022, and that inflation may cool as a result. “The risks of a 2022 recession are significantly higher than I would have judged six or nine weeks ago,”...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

India Said Close to Finalizing Nationwide Battery-Swap Details

India plans to release final details of a nationwide battery-swapping policy for electric two- and three-wheelers later this month, according to a person familiar with the matter and a document seen by Bloomberg News. Key to the program, first mooted in the federal budget in February, is the government’s desire...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ecb#Bloomberg Opinion
Bloomberg

Euro at Risk of a Rotten Summer as Central Bank Policies Diverge

There’s more pain ahead for the euro even after the currency’s worst start to a year since 2015, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. With the European Central Bank looking “cautious” even as other central banks around the world like the US Federal Reserve jack up rates in increments of 50 basis points or more, the common currency could continue to be at a disadvantage against the dollar through the northern summer, strategists led by Athanasios Vamvakidis said in a note on Friday. They expect the euro to “remain under pressure” versus the greenback over the next couple months.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy