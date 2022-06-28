Ashworth: Lagarde Making A Big Leap (Audio)

Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a weak forecast for the current period as consumers cut back on spending on computers and phones. Sales will be about $7.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, Micron said in a statement Thursday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $9.14 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be about $1.63 a share, the company said, well short of the $2.57 predicted by analysts.
