Video Games

Amazing fan-made Fallout: London mod releases in 2023

By Josiah Motley
knowtechie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Fallout 4 left a sour taste in your mouth and you need a palate cleanser, you might be in luck. A fan-made Fallout: London mod is coming in 2023 and it looks amazing. In development since 2017, the team behind the mod has worked to create an entirely new experience...

Snapchat Plus adds BFFs and Story stats for $3.99 a month

Snapchat has officially launched its own premium subscription, Snapchat Plus. For $3.99 a month, you get some cosmetic improvements and a chance to use “exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features” in the app. Snapchat hasn’t released many details about what you get for your money. It sounds kinda like...
CELL PHONES
MiddleEasy

Video: ‘Russian Popeye’ Who Lost MMA Fight To Man 20 Years Older Might Die From ‘Alien’ Face Injections

Kirill Tereshin or the ‘Russian Popeye’ has got even more Synthol injections. The social media celebrity Kirill Tereshin, who was called up for military service, was concerned about losing weight upon joining. Having trained in the gym for two years prior to his admission, Tereshin took drastic measures to make sure he holds on to the hard-earned muscle mass. That was the first time he tried Synthol.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Associated Press

Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings

Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities, a move organizers say can hamper union drives. Under the policy shared with workers on Amazon’s internal app, employees are barred from accessing buildings or other working areas on their scheduled days off, and before or after their shifts.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Bethesda
The Guardian

A day spent foraging leads to much treasure – but no dragons…

Back in Derry, my son finds his form as a country man. With the baby strapped to my chest, we go out hunting for nature in the green, hilly surroundings around my dad’s house. My family home is really in the sticks, set in miles of open farmland, quite a distance from the city. The nearest village is over the border in Donegal, the nearest pub about a 45-minute walk. Not much happens here. There was that bombing at the top of our road in the 80s, but since then the only noteworthy events on this stretch of countryside have been the installation of broadband (still pending) and that time last year when my sister encountered Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Scarlett Moffatt and one of the dragons from Dragon’s Den taking part in a BBC documentary.
ANIMALS
1Password now lets you share files and documents with a link

Last year, 1Password began allowing you to securely share anything in your 1Password vault with anyone, even if the recipient doesn’t use 1Password. Fast forward to today and the popular password manager now allows you to securely share files and documents through a link. This means the recipient also doesn’t need to have an account to view shared items.
INTERNET
Facebook NFTs now open to a few US creators

Weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta’s Facebook and Instagram would soon roll out support for NFTs. He also stated that creators will be able to cross-post their digital collectibles to Facebook and Instagram. Shortly after, Instagram started allowing some users to post and share digital collectibles. Ethereum and...
INTERNET
Spotify’s Stranger Things playlist will keep you safe from Vecna

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 releases today and to help celebrate, Spotify has introduced a new feature that fans of the series will probably find a lot of fun. This feature is a Vecna playlist. Essentially, what songs your friends and family could play to shake you from the Nightmare on Elm Street-like trance that can kill you. Vecna is the latest baddie (and not the good kind of baddie) in the show.
ENTERTAINMENT
Apple now sells refurbished Mac Studio models at 10% off

If you don’t like paying full price for things, Apple now sells refurbished Mac Studio models with the M1 Max chip at a 10% discount. Typically priced at $1,999, buyers can get a Mac Studio for $1,799. That’s $200 in savings. $1,799 gets buyers a Mac Studio with...
COMPUTERS
The new Samsung Gaming Hub brings cloud gaming to your TV

If you own a Samsung TV, you can now use it to dive headfirst into cloud gaming. The Samsung Gaming Hub, originally launched in 2013, just got a facelift. With it comes the availability of Xbox Cloud Gaming. That means the Hub is an even better option when it comes to enjoying titles via the cloud.
ELECTRONICS

