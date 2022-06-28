Missouri man arrested after alleged assault at northern Michigan campsite

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday recovered the body of a man who disappeared after jumping from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay. A fisherman spotted the body of 58-year-old Timothy A. Wallschlager floating in the bay about 300 to 500 yards (275 to 450 meters) from Shelter and Channel Island and notified the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. DNR personnel went to the area the fisherman described and recovered Wallschlager’s body, Cunningham said. Wallschlager, of Carrollton Township, went underwater Sunday afternoon near Bay City State Park, authorities have said. He and five others were...

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO