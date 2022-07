The Dallas Mavericks have interest in Collin Sexton but are they going to play chicken with the Cleveland Cavaliers?. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a situation where they may or may not retain Collin Sexton depending on what other NBA teams decide to do. The Cavs gave Sexton a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent. This gives the Cavs the first right of refusal on any contracts. This means the Cavs can match any contract Sexton gets from any other team, say the Dallas Mavericks for example.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO