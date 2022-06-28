ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Impeached South Dakota attorney general accuses Noem of abusing office

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1JmE_0gOLpUyB00

South Dakota's f ormer attorney general is accusing the state's governor of abusing her office.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem allegedly used her office for personal gain by interfering with her state's assessment of her daughter, according to former state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The former attorney general appeared before the South Dakota Government Accountability Board on Monday to speak on the matter, a week after he was impeached and removed from office for his handling of a fatal 2020 crash.

PELOSI TELLS HOUSE DEMS ABORTION LEGISLATION FORTHCOMING TO CODIFY ROE

"Now we have a process for impeachment, and potentially, that goes along with what we're doing upstairs here," Ravnsborg told the Argus Leader .

Ravnsborg filed a pair of complaints against Noem in 2021 to the GAO, alleging abuse. One complaint claimed that Noem interfered with the state agency's evaluation of her daughter's real estate appraiser license. Noem is also accused of using her state's air fleet to travel to personal and political functions.

It is unclear if the GAO intends to take any action against Noem. However, Ravnsborg urged the GAO to use a report issued by a legislative panel regarding the allegations involving the appraiser program.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The former attorney general was impeached in April and removed last week by the state legislature after he struck and killed a pedestrian in 2020. Noem called for Ravnsborg's resignation afterward, creating tension between the two government leaders. The House voted to impeach him in April 2021, and the state Senate found him guilty on two charges.

Noem's office did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .

Comments / 5

Jerry Smith
4d ago

Sounds nds like a disgruntled ex employee who got what he deserved.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Legislature#Attorney General#Politics State#Republican#House#Gao
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy