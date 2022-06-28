Impeached South Dakota attorney general accuses Noem of abusing office

South Dakota's f ormer attorney general is accusing the state's governor of abusing her office.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem allegedly used her office for personal gain by interfering with her state's assessment of her daughter, according to former state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The former attorney general appeared before the South Dakota Government Accountability Board on Monday to speak on the matter, a week after he was impeached and removed from office for his handling of a fatal 2020 crash.

"Now we have a process for impeachment, and potentially, that goes along with what we're doing upstairs here," Ravnsborg told the Argus Leader .

Ravnsborg filed a pair of complaints against Noem in 2021 to the GAO, alleging abuse. One complaint claimed that Noem interfered with the state agency's evaluation of her daughter's real estate appraiser license. Noem is also accused of using her state's air fleet to travel to personal and political functions.

It is unclear if the GAO intends to take any action against Noem. However, Ravnsborg urged the GAO to use a report issued by a legislative panel regarding the allegations involving the appraiser program.

The former attorney general was impeached in April and removed last week by the state legislature after he struck and killed a pedestrian in 2020. Noem called for Ravnsborg's resignation afterward, creating tension between the two government leaders. The House voted to impeach him in April 2021, and the state Senate found him guilty on two charges.

Noem's office did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .