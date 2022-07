Labyrinth walking is an ancient practice used by many different faiths for spiritual centering, contemplation, and prayer. When entering the path of a labyrinth the recommendation is to walk slowly while quieting your mind and focusing on a spiritual question or prayer. The labyrinth’s pathway is unicursal meaning there is only one path to the center and back out. The path twists and turns back on itself many times before reaching the center. When you reach the center there is only one way back out making it possible for your mind to focus on meditation or prayer. As a form of active meditation labyrinth walking has many benefits and provides a unique spiritual experience.

