Missouri State

Ameren Missouri to build state's largest solar facility in mid-Missouri

By Gloria Enloe
 4 days ago

Ameren Missouri plans to build the state’s largest solar facility in mid-Missouri. Ameren announced Monday that it plans to build a solar farm, called the Huck Finn...

State leaders release details about new health and crime lab going up in Jefferson City

Governor Mike Parson and other state leaders release details about a new health and crime lab that’s going to be built in Jefferson City. The 26,000 square foot OneHealth and Crime lab will be built next to the existing State Health Lab on Chestnut Street, across from the old Missouri State Penitentiary. It will house five state agencies, including the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Conservation, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Governor Mike Parson approves most of state budget, cuts tax refund program

Governor Mike Parson approves most of the $48 billion dollar budget passed by lawmakers this year but vetoes a proposed tax refund program. Parson signed the budget bills at the Capitol Thursday but cut about $644 million from the budget. Most of that was federal stimulus funding. The cuts include $500 million lawmakers had set aside for refunds for taxpayers making less than $150,000 a year and couples making less than $300,000 a year. Parson had previously said he’d prefer to provide tax cuts to all Missourians.
MISSOURI STATE
MO AG, Governor issue statements on contraception in wake of abortion ban

Missouri’s Attorney General responds to a request from a state lawmaker asking about the legality of birth control in the wake of the state’s abortion ban. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is asking Eric Schmitt’s office to issue an official opinion on whether the state’s near-total ban on abortion allows women to be prosecuted for using contraception.
MISSOURI STATE
Man accused of brutal Phelps County murder has trial delayed six months

The trial of a Pennsylvania man accused of a brutal Phelps County murder is delayed by six months. Josue Martinez had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin next month. But his trial was rescheduled last week to be held January 9-13, 2023. Martinez is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

