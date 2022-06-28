Ameren Missouri to build state's largest solar facility in mid-Missouri

Governor Mike Parson and other state leaders release details about a new health and crime lab that’s going to be built in Jefferson City. The 26,000 square foot OneHealth and Crime lab will be built next to the existing State Health Lab on Chestnut Street, across from the old Missouri State Penitentiary. It will house five state agencies, including the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Conservation, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

