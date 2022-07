Seven kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha set off in rowboats at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center on Saturday during the boat building camp boat launch. The camp, which began last year, was held weekdays June 13 to June 24. Campers ranging in age from 8 to 13 built a row boat from wooden planks. The campers also painted and decorated the boat – this year’s was red and orange with Spiderman and Iron Man painted on the sides.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO