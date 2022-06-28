ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, MA

Leeds VA To Remain Open

By Franklin County Now
franklincountynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Leeds, MA) The VA hospital in Leeds was set to close, but will now remain open. The...

franklincountynow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Leave Kids Home Alone?

Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

Protest at Greenfield Fireworks

(Photo submitted by Ellie Richardson) (Greenfield, MA) – The Greenfield Recreation Department held its annual 4th of July fireworks display on Friday night. And people at Beacon Field were witness to a silent protest of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. During the national anthem, a group of women dressed in “Handmaid’s Tale” style robes lined up in front of the stage. The group that organized the protest submitted the following press release afterwards:
GREENFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Leeds, MA
State
Massachusetts State
fallriverreporter.com

23-year-old Massachusetts man indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts Saturday

A Massachusetts lottery player won the $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Richdale, a convenience store in Gloucester. The jackpot on Saturday was worth an estimated $335 million. There was no winner and the jackpot increased to $346 million for the drawing Monday.
GLOUCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#Leeds Va
theweektoday.com

Owners of dog ordered euthanized file appeal

MARION — The owners of a dog ordered euthanized after attacking another canine have appealed the ruling, Town Administrator Jay McGrail said. The specifics of the appeal were not known as of June 28, which was the last day that the dog’s owners, David and Jennifer MacDonald, could appeal the decision.
WATERTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbcboston.com

3 Teens Killed in Massachusetts Crash

Three teenagers were killed in an early morning crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachusetts. State police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of East Brimfield and Holland roads. When troopers arrived, they said they found a Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.
spectrumnews1.com

O'Connor's to keep name, restaurant staff following sale this summer

WORCESTER, Mass. - A beloved restaurant in Worcester is being sold after over three decades in business. O’Connor’s Restaurant and Bar is being sold to Dennis and Jennifer Maxwell, and their son, Kyle. Owners Brendan and Claire O’Connor have decided to retire. The O’Connors came to Worcester from...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy