Fort Loramie, OH

Fort Loramie Liberty Days celebrates 54 years

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LORAMIE — Heading into 54 years of celebrating the Fourth of July, Fort Loramie Liberty Days is staying true to its roots and offering plenty for friends and family to enjoy. “We’re just proud that our community still gets together like this and we love our picnic...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

Reunion set

SIDNEY — The Hughes family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at noon at Tawawa Park, Kaser Dell shelter. All family members are invited to share day of food, fun and fellowship. Each family should bring a covered dish.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Couple celebrates 50 years

SIDNEY — Dean and Pamela Roberts, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 1. Dean and the former Pamela Mays were married on July 1, 1972 at Grace Baptist Church in Sidney. Pastor William Hovestreydt officiated the ceremony. It was a beautiful day surrounded by friends and family. Witnesses to the wedding were Dick and Ann Randall.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Recognizing hometown heroes

Jeremy Martin attaches a “Hometown Hero” banner to a light pole on the East North Street bridge as Ben Smith, both of Sidney, watches on Wednesday, June 29. The banners, that are being put up downtown, depict the faces of locals that served in the U.S. military.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fans sing praises for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE – Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
SIDNEY, OH
Ohio Society
Sidney Daily News

Bridging the gap with coffee and cops

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol are teaming up to bridge the gap of understanding between the community and law enforcement. Coffee with a Cop, a program Sidney Police has run in the past, will be returning Wednesday, July 20,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— The Citizens Bank has just hung up a neat sign to the effect that it is protected by a policy in the Bankers Mutual Casualty Co. of Des Moines, Iowa. The company insures the bank against any loss caused by burglary or robbery. 100 Years.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Fire destroys downtown Lima building

LIMA — A Friday morning fire tore through a historic building in downtown Lima that had been under renovation. The Callahan Building, 113 E. Spring St., was a total loss, including a collapsed roof, according to officials on the scene. The fire remains under investigation. The Lima Fire Department...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Foundation awards schololarships

SIDNEY — The Anna Education Foundation held their annual banquet recently at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course. The first speaker for the evening was Dr. Derek Billing, who is an Anna alumni and valedictorian of the Class of 2010. After his successful academic and athletic career at Anna, Billing began his pre-chiropractic education at Lake Superior State University where he continued his education and basketball career. Billing played one year for the Start Lublin team in Poland. He then attended Life University College of Chiropractic graduating valedictorian of his class. In 2019, Billing returned to Anna to start a pediatric, family chiropractic office. He resides in Anna with his wife, Jackie, and daughter, Palmer.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Program is a game changer

Shane Payne, left, runs from Konner Pellman, both of Sidney, during a Sidney Youth Football fifth- and sixth-grade practice at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Thursday, June 30. The Sidney Youth Football program has joined the Southwestern Youth Buckeye League. Members will be traveling to places like Piqua, Troy and Tipp City to play other teams. The Sidney Youth Football program was organized by Sidney Vespa President Todd Cagle with help from Sidney High School Athletic Director Mitch Hoying, Varsity Head Coach Adam Doenges and fifth-grade football coach Ryan Cagle. The well attended program will expand to add third- and fourth-grade students next year. The kids will play their first game in Dayton against the Chaminade Julienne Eagles on the weekend of Aug. 20. Membership is $50. The Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club is paying for most of the program’s costs.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Like a duck takes to water

Adrian Aguilar, 10, of Sidney, flips through the air off of a diving board at the Sidney Water Park on Thursday, June 30. Adrian said he has been diving since he was 6. Adrian is the son of Natasha Steel and Victor Aguilar.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Council authorizes sale of Ohio Building

SIDNEY — A resolution authorizing the sale of the Ohio Building and an ordinance assessing costs for demolishing a dangerous structure were both approved Monday, June 27, during the Sidney City Council meeting. Woodward Development requested the purchase agreement so the company could apply for the Transformational Mixed-Used Development...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Solar Phase 2 Completed in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Local officials and business owners gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of Wapakoneta’s Solar Phase 2 on Short Road, a collaboration between the city and its partners Eitri Foundry and Madison Energy Investments to bring solar energy to the area. Located...
WAPAKONETA, OH
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
Sidney Daily News

City receives recycling grant

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney has been awarded a Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Recycling and Litter Prevention, Recycle Ohio Grant (ROG). The purpose of the grant is to conduct a targeted education and awareness campaign for its curbside recycling program. The recycling industry has gone through a tremendous series of changes related to commodity pricing reductions and increased costs from contamination along with normal cost increases. The China National Sword ban on recyclables has brought contamination to the highest level of concern. The combination of these factors is putting a significant strain on recycling operations and programs across the State of Ohio and in fact the entire country.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

What a $200K home looks like in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People are still buying homes in Dayton, even as the average sale price for a Miami Valley home continues to rise. According to Dayton REALTORS, the average sale price jumped by 12 percent this year. For prospective buyers in the Dayton area, here is a list of ten homes sold in […]
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty to charges filed against them by the Allen County grand jury:. Curtis Miles, 29, of Lima, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Christopher Bratton, 30, of Lima, kidnapping. Marcus Nichols (superseding), 26, of Lima, two...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

