Four years after it was initially due to come out, Pink Floyd will release a remastered version of their 10th studio album, 1977’s ‘Animals’, this September. Dubbed the ‘2018 Remix’ edition of ‘Animals’, the album will land on September 16 via Sony. The physical release will include both standard CD and SACD formats, 12-inch vinyl and Blu-Ray. A deluxe edition – slated to ship on October 7 – will include the vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray, plus an exclusive DVD and 32-page book. Pre-orders for all of the versions can be found here.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO