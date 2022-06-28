ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Community calendar

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library,...

Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— Thomas B. Rogers, who until a few weeks ago was engaged in the grocery business in this city, has purchased the Wagner House Barber Shop of Tony Altenbach. He will take possession of the shop on Monday. 100 Years. July 2, 1922. W.H. Wagner et...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Reunion set

SIDNEY — The Hosack family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at noon at Tawawa Park, Kaser Dell shelter. All family members are invited to share day of food, fun and fellowship. Each family should bring a covered dish.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Bridging the gap with coffee and cops

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol are teaming up to bridge the gap of understanding between the community and law enforcement. Coffee with a Cop, a program Sidney Police has run in the past, will be returning Wednesday, July 20,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Couple celebrates 50 years

SIDNEY — Dean and Pamela Roberts, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 1. Dean and the former Pamela Mays were married on July 1, 1972 at Grace Baptist Church in Sidney. Pastor William Hovestreydt officiated the ceremony. It was a beautiful day surrounded by friends and family. Witnesses to the wedding were Dick and Ann Randall.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Council authorizes sale of Ohio Building

SIDNEY — A resolution authorizing the sale of the Ohio Building and an ordinance assessing costs for demolishing a dangerous structure were both approved Monday, June 27, during the Sidney City Council meeting. Woodward Development requested the purchase agreement so the company could apply for the Transformational Mixed-Used Development...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Recognizing hometown heroes

Jeremy Martin attaches a “Hometown Hero” banner to a light pole on the East North Street bridge as Ben Smith, both of Sidney, watches on Wednesday, June 29. The banners, that are being put up downtown, depict the faces of locals that served in the U.S. military.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Foundation receives grants from Student United Way

SIDNEY – The Wilson Health Foundation was awarded a grant of $1,600 from the Student United Way. This grant money will go towards the purchase of HALO sleep sacks for the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center. Over 700 babies are born each year at the Emerson-Copeland Family Birth Center at...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Foundation awards schololarships

SIDNEY — The Anna Education Foundation held their annual banquet recently at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course. The first speaker for the evening was Dr. Derek Billing, who is an Anna alumni and valedictorian of the Class of 2010. After his successful academic and athletic career at Anna, Billing began his pre-chiropractic education at Lake Superior State University where he continued his education and basketball career. Billing played one year for the Start Lublin team in Poland. He then attended Life University College of Chiropractic graduating valedictorian of his class. In 2019, Billing returned to Anna to start a pediatric, family chiropractic office. He resides in Anna with his wife, Jackie, and daughter, Palmer.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Piqua Arts Council to host first ever pastel workshop

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council has invited nationally and internationally awarded artist, Bonnie Griffith, to instruct a pastel workshop beginning Monday, July 18, and running through Thursday, July 21. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St, Piqua.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fans sing praises for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE – Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-1:33 p.m.: theft. Police responded to reports of a past theft in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue. -1:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 100 block of West Court Street. -4:08 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to reports of a breaking...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

ODOT seeking public comments

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding a project in Shelby County. The Shelby County Engineer proposes to replace the existing Lock 2 Road (Township Road 29) bridge over Loramie Creek in Dinsmore Township. The project is necessary to address the deteriorated condition of the bridge. The project is expected to begin in Summer 2023. The project number is Lock Two Road Bridge Replacement, PID 117346.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

12 vie for Little Miss Crown

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Little Miss pageant will be held at the entertainment tent at Liberty Days on July 2 at noon. Twelve girls will compete for the title. The little girls are all from the Fort Loramie Local School District and this year’s master of ceremonies will be Dee Eilerman.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Like a duck takes to water

Adrian Aguilar, 10, of Sidney, flips through the air off of a diving board at the Sidney Water Park on Thursday, June 30. Adrian said he has been diving since he was 6. Adrian is the son of Natasha Steel and Victor Aguilar.
SIDNEY, OH

