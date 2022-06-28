Community calendar

SIDNEY — The Anna Education Foundation held their annual banquet recently at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course. The first speaker for the evening was Dr. Derek Billing, who is an Anna alumni and valedictorian of the Class of 2010. After his successful academic and athletic career at Anna, Billing began his pre-chiropractic education at Lake Superior State University where he continued his education and basketball career. Billing played one year for the Start Lublin team in Poland. He then attended Life University College of Chiropractic graduating valedictorian of his class. In 2019, Billing returned to Anna to start a pediatric, family chiropractic office. He resides in Anna with his wife, Jackie, and daughter, Palmer.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO