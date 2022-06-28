ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Nick Faldo Denies LIV Golf Rumours

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

Nick Faldo announced his retirement from broadcasting last week, and now the six-time Major winner has refuted suggestions he's joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series broadcasting team.

The CBS and the Golf Channel broadcaster has been a familiar voice on golf telecasts for 16 years, and there have been rumours that he wouldn’t be so much hanging up his microphone as taking it to the Greg Norman-fronted Series.

In a video update posted on Twitter, Faldo stressed that won’t be the case, and cited three reasons why. He said: “One little thing that’s been talked about a lot of course is the 54 Tour, and I thought I would just say number one, I am retiring because of travel, I don’t want to travel. Number two, if I do call anything, I’d like to call some championship golf, and number three, do you think Greg wants to see my boat race – my face – around for about 10 weeks a year or more? I don’t think so.”

Faldo, of course, famously beat Norman to the 1996 Masters title despite the Australian holding a six-shot lead going into the final round. Not only that, but he has criticised the Saudi-backed Series regularly, including earlier this month, when he slammed the set-up of the 54-hole format and the calibre of the players taking part.

Instead, Faldo reiterated plans outlined in a statement released last week to build a farm in Montana, where he and his wife, Lindsay, have recently relocated. He said: “I’ll give you a clue and we’re heading to Montana. Linds and I have got a really great project. We’re going to build ourselves a farm. Always been, you know, after Covid started, thought about that and now we’re going to do it.”

As well as the farm, Faldo also revealed last week that he will concentrate on his Faldo Design business, the Faldo Series amateur golf tour and a new whisky project.

Golf Monthly

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

