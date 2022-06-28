ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man steals $3,000 of computer equipment from Best Buy in Polaris, per police

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NdFk_0gOLnJ0U00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a male suspect after they say he stole computer equipment from a Best Buy on the 1300 block of Polaris Parkway.

According to CPD, the man went to the store on June 9 at around 1:35 p.m. and is pictured on surveillance cameras loading $3,000 worth of computer equipment into a shopping cart and leaving the store.

Surveillance images of the suspect can be seen below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awr5Y_0gOLnJ0U00
    Surveillance images provided by Columbus Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVMoi_0gOLnJ0U00
    Surveillance images provided by Columbus Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00l6Ua_0gOLnJ0U00
    Surveillance images provided by Columbus Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVkHF_0gOLnJ0U00
    Surveillance images provided by Columbus Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9onw_0gOLnJ0U00
    Surveillance images provided by Columbus Police

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white SUV, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2043 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

