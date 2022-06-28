13-year-old faces attempted 1st-degree murder charges in Goldsboro shooting

On Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, the Kinston Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit apprehended Henry Hicks, 27, of Kinston during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and 3 illegally possessed handguns. The two additional occupants of the vehicle were identified as Naulage Hines, 22, of Kinston and Isalic Williams, 23, of Kinston. Williams was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Carrying a Concealed Handgun, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Hines was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Handgun. Hicks was placed in to federal custody and Hines and Williams were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secure bonds.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO