ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13-year-old faces attempted 1st-degree murder charges in Goldsboro shooting

By Jeff Reeves, Brea Hollingsworth
cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 13-year-old is in custody and facing a series of charges – including attempted first-degree murder – in a June 16 shooting that left a toddler injured. The shooting occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Hugh Street. Goldsboro police responded to a shooting...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 9

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged in fatal shooting of Fayetteville teen

A man has been arrested in South Carolina and charged in the May 13 shooting death of a Fayetteville teenager on Yadkin Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Lamon Isaiah Townsend, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, the department said in a release. His address was not immediately available. Townsend was arrested Wednesday, June 29, in Bennettsville, South Carolina, by members of the U.S.Marshals Service Task Force.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died Friday after she was shot by a Fayetteville police officer after a lengthy standoff that ended when she struggled with officers over her gun, police said. Neither the woman nor the officers involved have been identified according to Assistant Fayetteville Police Chief James Nolette. The officers were placed […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Wayne Unc Health Care#Vidant Medical Center#Court#Cbs
WITN

Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody after demanding money from a pharmacy at knifepoint. Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department say they were called to an armed robbery at the Downtown Pharmacy at 151 N. Center St. around 4:15 p.m. Friday. They were told that a man came into the store with a knife and demanded money. He then ran away, heading north on Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland sheriff investigating fatal hit-and-run

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred May 21 in Stedman. Rose Zolman, 28, was found in the middle of Sandy Creek Road near Page Road, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol initially looked into the case, and the Sheriff’s Office has assumed control of the investigation, the agency said in a release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man shot, 4-year-old home during Goldsboro burglary: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured and a 4-year-old child was home when multiple suspects broke into a home, according to police. This happened in the 800 block of North Herman Street just before 3 a.m., police said. Police said Emmanuel Dillon Perrin was shot when the suspects broke...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Two people charged after Duplin County drug bust

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina residents have been arrested and charged after a drug bust. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and the Beulaville Police Department say they searched the home of Ryan and Shelly Atcheson on June 29th. During the narcotics search warrant,...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man wanted on kidnapping charges arrested

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted on kidnapping charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce arrested Deaurvion Roundtree in Vanceboro this morning without incident. Roundtree was wanted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

SCAM ALERT: Don’t fall victim to t-shirt scam, Cary police warn

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are warning the community of a recent scam targeting the town. They say a scammer is texting people and pretending to be the Cary Police Department. The text contains a link that hackers claim will give you $10 off a police department t-shirt.
CARY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man to spend 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs. According to officials, back in March of 2021 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Goldsboro police started investigating Steven Patrick and others for distributing methamphetamine in the city and surrounding areas.
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of three Kinston men

On Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, the Kinston Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit apprehended Henry Hicks, 27, of Kinston during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and 3 illegally possessed handguns. The two additional occupants of the vehicle were identified as Naulage Hines, 22, of Kinston and Isalic Williams, 23, of Kinston. Williams was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Carrying a Concealed Handgun, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Hines was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Handgun. Hicks was placed in to federal custody and Hines and Williams were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secure bonds.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy