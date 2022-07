Becky Lynch and Seth "Freakin" Rollins have their hands on the briefcase in all of the promos, but we suspect that Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn may have something to say when that ladder goes up at Money in the Bank 2022 tonight, which also sees Ronda Rousey put her belt on the line against Natalya, and Bobby Lashley renew acquaintances with that baby-oil squirting scamp Theory. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Money in the Bank live stream today wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers (opens in new tab)!

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO