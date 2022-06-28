ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Biden’s pick to lead immigration enforcement agency, withdraws from nomination

By JADEN EDISON, TEXAS TRIBUNE
houstonpublicmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe withdrawal comes after the congressional vote to confirm Gonzalez, a vocal opponent of Donald Trump’s immigration policies, stalled for months. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who was previously tapped to lead the country's immigration and customs enforcement agency, said Monday that he was withdrawing himself from consideration for the role...

