Gamecock QB target Dylan Lonergan explains decision to delay commitment

By Phil Kornblut
The State
The State
 4 days ago

Quarterback Dylan Lonergan of Snellville, Georgia has pushed back his commitment announcement one week to July 12. That’s not because he needs more time, but because many of his teammates and coaches won’t be around on July 5, and he wants them there for his big day.

Lonergan took the last of his three official visits last weekend to Stanford, and he feels a final decision isn’t far off.

“I’d say probably within the week I’ll know,” Lonergan said. “All the visits I’ve taken, I have a great feel for them. It’s just going to come down to where I feel home is, and where I’m going to get the best chance to develop on and off the field in both sports.”

And is there one school standing out more than the other two?

“Yeah, I think so,” Lonergan said. “Once I make the decision, probably make the two calls to the other two first, and then let the one know that I chose.”

USC and Alabama are the other two programs under consideration along with Stanford. He visited both of those earlier in the June and then made the trip to Palo Alto last weekend after two weeks of travel baseball.

“I had a really good time, my third time out there,” Lonergan said. “Really just getting a feel for the campus more and getting a feel for the players and the recruits more. I’d say the baseball program is really good, been to Omaha twice in a row. The football program, they do a great job developing quarterbacks. And then obviously the academics out there is not comparable to many places.”

Lonergan also is a big baseball talent, at the level where he could be a first- or second-round draft pick in the summer of 2023. So, the chance exists that whoever signs Lonergan might never get him on campus.

“I’d say it’s possible, for sure,” Lonergan said. “It would take a lot and definitely getting picked very high, because I definitely want to play college football. I’d say it’s a possibility but unlikely. We’ll just see when the time comes.”

Lonergan said he will continue to take calls from the three coaching staffs this week until he makes his decision. Then he will be the one making calls that will make one staff very happy.

