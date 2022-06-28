ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Local brewery offers hand-crafted sausages

By Ninah Rein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAR HARBOR — Chef Kat Courant of Fogtown Brewing Company of Bar Harbor has formed a relationship with Colvard & Company owner Carter Light – and the result is tasty sausage. Light, who manufactures Colvard & Company sausages in a temperature-controlled production facility in Southwest Harbor for...

La Rochelle’s rebranded gift shop reopens this summer

BAR HARBOR — Edith’s Boutique at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum on West Street in Bar Harbor is rebranding and reopening this summer. The boutique, formerly known as the La Rochelle Mansion and Museum Gift Shop, is named for Edith Bowdoin, daughter of George and Julia Bowdoin, who were the original owners of La Rochelle.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Library’s annual Big Book Sale set for July

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Get your next summer read or eclectic find at Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Big Book Sale July 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall behind the library on Village Green Way in Southwest Harbor. This annual sale takes place in...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Petra & Mo tour MDI

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Barn Arts presents “The Petra & Mo Show,” sponsored by the Southwest Harbor Public Library, at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, under the tent on the lawn of Pemetic Elementary School during the annual Harbor House Flamingo Festival (www.harborhousemdi.org). This interactive, family-friendly puppet musical...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Island Briefs: Hannaford bag program, E-bike raffle, Bash at the Boatyard

BAR HARBOR — Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the community at the same time. Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center has been selected by Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the Community Bag Program for the month of July at the Bar Harbor location. The riding center will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Family Science Night to include ecosystem dynamics exhibit

BAR HARBOR — MDI Historical Society is participating in this year’s Family Science Night at the MDI Biological Laboratory on Wednesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. at the lab’s Cserr Courtyard. Jane Disney of MDIBL, Raney Bench of the Historical Society and local artist Jennifer Steen Booher will join scientists and students in the pavilion, inviting the community to engage in science and history.
BAR HARBOR, ME
ArtWaves members exhibit artwork at Southwest Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — ArtWaves members will have work on exhibit at the Southwest Harbor Public Library during July. The exhibit will showcase landscape and portrait oil paintings, digital art and glass mosaic. Artists include Brian Caine, Christiane Cullens, Liz Cutler, Mark Kandutsch, Neil Ira Needleman, Kate Pickup McMullin, Mary Ternus, Toni Anne Wolfe and more.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
MCHT continues upgrades to Stone Barn Farm

BAR HARBOR — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) announced June 15 that it has started construction on a new parking lot, has begun renovations on the historic barn and has hired local community leader as part of a multiyear effort to purchase, protect and restore Stone Barn Farm and open it to the public.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Lightkeeper’s house is a home this summer

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — For the first time in 10 years, the lights are on at night in the lightkeeper’s house at the historic Bass Harbor Head Light Station. Two volunteers are living there this summer. They are doing light maintenance work and informally talking with visitors about the history of the light station.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Viewpoint: Food waste is a problem we can solve

Food waste, global and local, is an enormous problem, economically, morally and environmentally, but one that is being addressed locally by A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) and other groups. Worldwide, 1.3 billion tons of food, or one-third of all food produced is wasted, an economic cost of $48.3 billion. Eighty-three...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Maritime Shorts: Online ferry ticketing system, lobster boat races, shark detection buoy

ROCKLAND — The Maine Department of Transportation has announced that Maine State Ferry Service customers are now able to buy ferry tickets online. Customers who choose to purchase ferry tickets online can either print their tickets to present in person or display their tickets on their devices during the boarding process. Customers will still have the option to buy tickets at ferry terminals. Ticket prices are not changing. This online ticketing system can be accessed at www.maine.gov/ferrytix.
MAINE STATE
To the Editor: It takes a village

I was involved in a motorcycle accident last Friday on Route 198 when an 89-year-old motorist pulled out in front of me and my best worst option was to lay my bike down into a controlled slide. A Good Samaritan who I only know as Dakota, a fisherman from Frenchboro,...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Richard Bradway Crawford

After a brief illness, Richard Bradway Crawford died on June 27, 2022, at the age of 89, surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Somesville. Born on Feb. 16, 1933, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Kenneth and Alma Crawford, Dick’s lifetime of adventure, curiosity and academia began. At the family cottage on Lake Michigan, the Crawford children explored on bikes, the back of trucks and boats. Upon high school graduation as salutatorian, he and his brother Lewie spent the summer biking through Europe and even climbed the Matterhorn. After studying history and biochemistry at Kalamazoo College, Dick earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Rochester Medical and Dental School. In 1959, he accepted a position to teach at the University of Pennsylvania Medical and Dental School. In 1967, he left that tenured position to teach at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., where he remained for the rest of his career. There he relished his various roles as Professor Crawford, including leadership opportunities, research and, most of all, teaching. He developed lifelong and cherished relationships with many of his students. He also enjoyed several sabbaticals including: University of Edinburgh, Warwick University, The Jackson Laboratory and Scripps Oceanographic Institute.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Joseph Richard Anghinetti

Joseph Richard Anghinetti, 85, died June 27, 2022, peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Joseph was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Framingham, Mass., the son of Joseph and Mary Elena (Nigro) Anghinetti. Joe graduated from Tufts University with a BS in Chemical Engineering. His career started...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Island Police log week of June 30

On Friday morning, an officer responded to a crash at the Hulls Cove General Store when a passenger bus backed into the gas pumps. There was no damage to the bus, but the gas pump was destroyed, according to the police log. Bar Harbor police received a report on June...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Ed techs getting 20% raise over three years

BAR HARBOR — Educational technicians – commonly known as ed techs – at Mount Desert Island High School and four of the district’s elementary schools will receive an aggregate salary increase of 20 percent over the next three years. The contract was worked out over a...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Triple homicide suspect arrested in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Officers here, aided by the Maine State Police, arrested on Eden Street June 30 a man who is wanted in a triple homicide in Queens, N.Y., said Bar Harbor Sgt. Leigh Guildford. Police arrested Travis Blake, 29, of New York on a charge of being a...
BAR HARBOR, ME

