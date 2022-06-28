Local brewery offers hand-crafted sausages

After a brief illness, Richard Bradway Crawford died on June 27, 2022, at the age of 89, surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Somesville. Born on Feb. 16, 1933, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Kenneth and Alma Crawford, Dick’s lifetime of adventure, curiosity and academia began. At the family cottage on Lake Michigan, the Crawford children explored on bikes, the back of trucks and boats. Upon high school graduation as salutatorian, he and his brother Lewie spent the summer biking through Europe and even climbed the Matterhorn. After studying history and biochemistry at Kalamazoo College, Dick earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Rochester Medical and Dental School. In 1959, he accepted a position to teach at the University of Pennsylvania Medical and Dental School. In 1967, he left that tenured position to teach at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., where he remained for the rest of his career. There he relished his various roles as Professor Crawford, including leadership opportunities, research and, most of all, teaching. He developed lifelong and cherished relationships with many of his students. He also enjoyed several sabbaticals including: University of Edinburgh, Warwick University, The Jackson Laboratory and Scripps Oceanographic Institute.

