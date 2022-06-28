ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia Earhart statue to be placed in U.S. Capitol

By Ryan Newton
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A statue of Amelia Earhart, the most famous woman in aviation and in Kansas history, will soon be placed in the U.S. Capitol.

The ceremony will occur next month on July 27.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She called Atchison home.

Wichita North High School lowering smokestack

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall say her statue will join President Dwight D. Eisenhower as a bronze beacon representing Kansas.

The National Statuary Hall Collection consists of 100 statues – two contributed by each state. The statues are placed throughout the U.S. Capitol. Earhart will be the 10th woman represented in the statues.

