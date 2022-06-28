ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Labor Palooza Coming To Oswego

By Submitted article
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – Representatives of eight regional labor unions will come to Elim Grace Church to tell people about the career and world class training, pay and benefits...

oswegocountytoday.com

informnny.com

City of Watertown July 4 holiday schedule

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has announced its holiday hours for its city services. All offices at City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day and no CitiBus services will be available. There will also be no refuse or recycling services on Monday, instead, the services will be provided one day later than normal. This week’s schedule is listed below.
WATERTOWN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Explore Oswego’s East Side Before and After Urban Renewal

Fort Ontario State Historic Site presents its next “History on Tap” meeting featuring Oswego City Historian Mark Slosek at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Admission is free for the presentation in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamer’s Restaurant in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St., Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Earl Joseph Fahsel III

OSWEGO – Earl Joseph Fahsel III, 61, of Oswego, New York, formerly of Volney, New York, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born October 17, 1960 in Syracuse, New York, to Iris and Earl J. Fahsel, Jr. and attended Mexico Academy where he excelled in wrestling. Earl served in the U.S. Navy from 1980 until his Honorable Discharge in 1982.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Top Shops To Buy Meats For Grilling In Upstate New York

Where can you buy meat locally in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area to help support local business?. According to a recent Forbes magazine article, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. That means plenty of people will put it to some good use this during the warmer weather. You have to remember to be safe, and also make sure you grill delicious food too.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

James W. McAdam

OSWEGO – James W. McAdam, 87, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born in Pillar Point, New York, he was the son of the late James Wesley McAdam Sr., Catherine Hammond McAdam Roach, and Harold Roach. Jim graduated from Sandy Creek High School and later served in the...
OSWEGO, NY
wrvo.org

Where to see fireworks this Independence Day weekend

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, a number of CNY locations are hosting celebrations. Firework shows are a classic Fourth of July event and local communities are offering plenty to choose from. Here's where to find local firework shows over the weekend:. Onondaga County. Baldwinsville: Friday, July 1 at dusk,...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Carol Ann Haynes – June 28, 2022

Carol Ann (Rowlee) Haynes of Oswego, 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1956 in Oswego NY to James “Bud” Leonard Rowlee and Agnes Irene LaMote. Carol graduated from Oswego High School in 1974 and was married to Richard “Dick” Robert Haynes (Sr.) on August 10, 1974 in Oswego, NY.
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Oswego County Sheriffs hosting free boater safety class

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those interested in receiving their boating safety certificate have the opportunity to take a course in Oswego in July. New York State Law requires boaters to hold a safety certificate if they want to operate a personal watercraft and are at least 14 years old or want to operate a motorboat and were born on or after January 1, 1992. Individuals taking the course must be at least 10 years old.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

The Rock Closet finds new home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was set to close Friday unless it found a new home - and a new home has been located. The Rock Closet, operating on State Street in Watertown, is a place to go when people need free clothing. A few weeks ago, those who...
WATERTOWN, NY
Romesentinel.com

In Rome, rescue bird becomes local sensation

ROME — They’ve become a hometown sensation and it’s not often that you don’t see the two together — whether it be grocery shopping or browsing through books at Jervis Public Library. Marsha Moreland, of Rome, and her green-cheek conure parakeet, Sky, have people throughout...
ROME, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fireworks, food and rides at state fairgrounds this weekend

One place you can find plenty of Fourth of July fun this weekend is the state fairgrounds. The Carnival Rides and Treats Syracuse Independence Celebration will have all the best parts about a fair like rides, games, food, and fireworks. “You do a lot of barbecues and different things like...
SYRACUSE, NY
