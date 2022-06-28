Labor Palooza Coming To Oswego

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those interested in receiving their boating safety certificate have the opportunity to take a course in Oswego in July. New York State Law requires boaters to hold a safety certificate if they want to operate a personal watercraft and are at least 14 years old or want to operate a motorboat and were born on or after January 1, 1992. Individuals taking the course must be at least 10 years old.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO