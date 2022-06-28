ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Supreme Court To Rule On Status Of Natural Resources Board Member

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Supreme Court is to rule Wednesday on a lawsuit that seeks to force Frederick Prehn off the...

www.seehafernews.com

Alyce Knowlton-Jablonski
4d ago

Republicans in the WI Senate need to do their jobs instead of stonewalling nominees for state executive positions, causing ineffective and non-representative decisions for the people of WI. At least have the courage to have a hearing, question the nominees, vote and defend that vote to your constituents, the voters of WI. Enough. Regardless of WI SC decision, we are paying you to do your job!!

John Cler
4d ago

The NRB was set up to keep politics out of managing Wisconsin's Natural Resources. Unfortunately, the legislature and Dr. Prehn are more interested in politics than wise management of our natural resources.

