Wisconsin Supreme Court To Rule On Status Of Natural Resources Board Member
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is to rule Wednesday on a lawsuit that seeks to force Frederick Prehn off the...www.seehafernews.com
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is to rule Wednesday on a lawsuit that seeks to force Frederick Prehn off the...www.seehafernews.com
Republicans in the WI Senate need to do their jobs instead of stonewalling nominees for state executive positions, causing ineffective and non-representative decisions for the people of WI. At least have the courage to have a hearing, question the nominees, vote and defend that vote to your constituents, the voters of WI. Enough. Regardless of WI SC decision, we are paying you to do your job!!
The NRB was set up to keep politics out of managing Wisconsin's Natural Resources. Unfortunately, the legislature and Dr. Prehn are more interested in politics than wise management of our natural resources.
Comments / 2