ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Springboks select Jantjies at 10, Willemse at 15 for Wales

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTwxz_0gOLhNke00
FILE - South Africa's Elton Jantjies kicks a conversion during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the City of Toyota Stadium between South Africa and Namibia in Toyota City, Japan, Sept. 28, 2019.South Africa selected Elton Jantjies at flyhalf and Damian Willemse at fullback and included uncapped forwards Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw on the bench for the first test against Wales on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa selected Elton Jantjies at flyhalf and Damian Willemse at fullback and included uncapped forwards Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw on the bench for the first test against Wales this weekend.

Jantjies stepped up to the starting lineup on Tuesday after regular No. 10 Handré Pollard finished his club season in France only last week by helping Montpellier win its first Top 14 title.

Willemse is in the team in place of veteran fullback Willie le Roux, who is among the reserves for the first of three tests against the Welsh.

Otherwise, coach Jacques Nienaber’s first team selection of 2022 contains many Springboks regulars: Captain Siya Kolisi will lead the team with Franco Mostert the other flanker and Jasper Wiese at No. 8. Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager team up in the second row and the backline includes center partners Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am, wings Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, and Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf, all Rugby World Cup winners in 2019.

No. 8 Duane Vermeulen and utility back Frans Steyn are out injured.

Nienaber’s decision to give Moerat and Louw a chance at their test debuts comes after strong domestic seasons for both, culminating in Moerat’s Cape Town-based Stormers beating Louw’s Pretoria-based Bulls in the final of the United Rugby Championship. Moerat covers the lock position and Louw can play at flanker or No. 8.

The Springboks will go with a forward-heavy bench in a 6-2 split. Le Roux and backup scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies are the only backs among the reserves.

“We are expecting a hard grind of a test,” Nienaber said.

The first match of the three-test series is at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Wales will name its team on Thursday.

___

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frans Malherbe
Person
Steven Kitshoff
Person
Willie Le Roux
Person
Malcolm Marx
Person
Siya Kolisi
Person
Jasper Wiese
Person
Elton Jantjies
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springboks#Wales#Rugby World Cup#Montpellier#Stormers#Bulls
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

966K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy