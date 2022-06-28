ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida rapper arrested in Miami jet ski chase

By WFLA Web Staff
WESH
Cover picture for the articleA Florida rapper was arrested in Miami for eluding law enforcement and recklessly operating a jet ski on Sunday. According to an arrest affidavit, Nehemiah Harden, 19, also known as “SpotemGottem,” of Jacksonville was...

CBS Miami

Man airlifted to Miami hospital after bitten by shark in Keys

MIAMI - A man required air rescue Wednesday afternoon after Monroe County Fire Rescue said he was bitten by a shark off Summerland Key. Authorities said the man jumped off a boat and surfaced with a large leg laceration. He was immediately treated by those on the boat, who applied pressure and a tourniquet to prevent further bleeding.  Based on the type of injury the Miami hospital confirmed that the patient was bitten by a shark. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist, 18, dies in crash on Interstate 95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale motorcyclist died Saturday morning after rear-ending a car while riding down Interstate 95 in Hollywood, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, who has not been publicly identified pending family notification, was riding his bike southbound on I-95 south of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Robber steals from woman at airport in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman reported a masked robber ran away with her watch on Thursday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. The woman said she was standing outside at about 1:40 a.m., near Terminal 1, when the robber targeted her, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man. Arcelin Lubin was last seen at the 6100 Block and Biscayne Boulevard on June 20th. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and camouflage pants. Lubin stands at 5 feet, 6 inches...
Talk Media

Antisemitic Pamphlets Left at Homes in Parkland and Coral Springs

Antisemitic pamphlets were left at homes in Coral Springs and Parkland Tuesday morning. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit is working to identify who delivered the anti-Jewish literature in Parkland. The Coral Springs Police Department investigation unit is probing the incidents in their jurisdiction. The acts of hate...
Click10.com

Woman hit, killed by bus at Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman has died after being struck by a Broward County Transit bus at a Fort Lauderdale bus terminal Thursday. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. at the Broward Central Bus Terminal off Northwest First Avenue and Broward Boulevard, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Vandals target gated community in Boca Raton, homeowners uneasy

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in a senior community in Boca Raton are feeling uneasy after vandals target the neighborhood. Maybeth Binon lives in the neighborhood and thinks vandals are teenagers after a Ring doorbell camera caught it all on camera. The photo appears to show a teenager kicking in a door, his face covered with a mask and headcover.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Detectives investigate fatal shootings in same Lauderhill area

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Clayton McFarlane died after he was shot on Tuesday in an area of Lauderhill that has been plagued by fatal shootings. According to the Lauderhill Police Department, witnesses told officers they heard arguing before a loud bang. McFarlane was shot shortly before 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 52nd Avenue and 25th Street, police said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Woman fatally struck by bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was fatally struck by a bus Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Police said the woman, described as being in her 50s, was walking along NW 1st Avenue and 1st Street, near the Broward bus terminal, when she was hit by a county transit bus. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman died on the scene. Broward sheriff's traffic homicide investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY ON YAMATO ROAD IN BOCA RATON

SUSPECT: “I’LL SHOOT YOU!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton police department is investigating an armed robbery on Yamato Road. Investigators released this statement just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday: OFFICIAL BOCA RATON POLICE DEPARTMENT STATEMENT On Thursday, June 30, 2022 just […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Woman who ran sober homes headed to prison for role in Kenny Chatman's million-dollar fraud scheme

Prosecutors say Marthe Hippolyte of Wellington received more than $250,000 in bribes and kickbacks to steer patients to Kenny Chatman's phony treatment center. A 59-year-old Wellington woman on Wednesday was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for joining notorious drug treatment operator Kenny Chatman in a multimillion-dollar scheme to exploit people struggling with addiction.
WELLINGTON, FL
CBS Miami

City of Miami's top cop Manuel Morales accused of corruption

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hateful flyers in corn-filled baggies left in several South Florida neighborhoods

MIAMI BEACH – Concerns in several South Florida neighborhoods over bizarre and hateful flyers left outside of homes.Someone dropped off little baggies filled with corn and messages ranting about child grooming, Disney and the Jewish community.One North Miami Beach resident told us she's sick over it."This felt made us feel threatened in our own neighborhood because the propaganda wasn't just against us but LGBTQ and other ethnic groups," the resident said. "But mostly against the Jewish people and we have been here for 24 years in this neighborhood and nothing like this has happened before."Police say a threat was not made, so, as of now, there is no crime, but they will continue to investigate.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
Carscoops

Brightline Train Splits Truck Carrying Luxury Cars In Half, Throws Audi Into The Air

Train-related accidents are the scariest kind of collisions due to the sheer mass of the trains and their inability to stop on time. A Brightline train in Lantana, Florida collided with a car carrier truck that was stranded on the tracks, sending luxury vehicles into the air. Thankfully there were no injuries reported, although the cost of the damage must be pretty high for the insurance company.

