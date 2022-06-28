ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘American Pain’ Review: A Gripping Documentary Portrait of Twin Kings of the Pill Mill Hill

By Dennis Harvey
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it’s been consistently overshadowed by more dramatic breaking news stories, few issues have dealt 21st-century U.S. society such a crippling blow as the opioid crisis. There have been documentaries about afflicted communities, irresponsible pharmaceutical manufacturers and misguided or corrupt prescribing physicians, as well as fictive depictions and bestselling print exposés...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Breakout Melissa Navia on Lt. Ortegas’ Swordplay and Sexuality: ‘Everybody Should Be a Bit Queer’

Then there was Lt. Erica Ortegas, one of the only wholly original characters on the series, which takes place on the U.S.S. Enterprise roughly a decade before the events of the original “Star Trek” series from the 1960s. As the helmsman on the Enterprise under Capt. Pike, Lt. Ortegas — pardon the pun — flew under the radar for “Trek” fans at first. But as the series nears its Season 1 finale on July 7, Ortegas’ flirtatious wit and nerves of steel have made her a standout on the show, even as other characters have earned more of a spotlight this season.
TV SERIES
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares heartbreaking admission

It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly being found with vape cartridges containing a hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate which carries a significant penalty within the country. Russia recently decided that her criminal trial would begin on Friday, and...
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
The US Sun

Major update after Gabby Petito’s parents win massive victory in legal battle against Brian Laundrie’s family

GABBY Petito's parents earned a massive victory in their legal battle against Brian Laundrie's family after a judge decided to move forward with the case. The court's ruling was made based on Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino's statement during the search for Gabby, which Judge Hunter W Carroll called "objectively outrageous".
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Clements
Person
Jeff Morrow
The Independent

Oscar Pistorius meets father of murdered partner Reeva Steenkamp in parole bid

Oscar Pistorius has met the father of his late partner Reeva Steenkamp as the South African athlete seeks parole nine years after killing her.The Paralympic gold medallist was jailed after shooting at the 29-year-old model four times through a locked bathroom door at his home in Pretoria, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013.He insisted that he had believed her to be an intruder, and was initially found guilty of culpable homicide – a charge similar to manslaughter. But in 2015 the ruling was upgraded to murder by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal, and his prison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Sonny Barger, biker outlaw and founder of Hells Angels, dies at 83

Sonny Barger, the bigger-than-life godfather of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, equal parts brawler, bully, braggart, rule breaker and shrewd huckster of his own outlaw mystique, died June 29 at his home in California. He was 83. A statement on his official Facebook page read: "If you are reading this...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

This (almost) ghost town near Yosemite harbored a legendary outlaw

A wanter poster offers a reward for infamous bandit Joaquin Murrieta, dead or alive. (Ashley Harrell) Some 60 miles from Yosemite, the town of Hornitos got its start in the mid-1800s as a rowdy tent camp of Mexican miners who left a nearby settlement when gambling and other indulgences were outlawed there. The population eventually swelled to 15,000, and the streets were soon lined with saloons, gambling halls and bordellos.
HORNITOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Pills#Documentary#A Forest#All American#Embracing Fear
SFGate

She's 2½. She took an IQ test and just got her Mensa membership card.

Soon after their daughter Isla turned 2, Amanda and Jason McNabb started spotting strange configurations of plastic, multicolored toy letters around their house in a Louisville suburb. Next to a chair: C-H-A-I-R By the couch: S-O-F-A And near the Amazon Fire Stick remote: T-V Not even Booger escaped identification. Next...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Instagram
SFGate

Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Forcing Poison to Cancel Nashville Show

Poison frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized Thursday evening in Tennessee, forcing the band to cancel their appearance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. According to the Nashville Tennessean, Live Nation officials confirmed Michaels’ bandmates appeared onstage to break the news to the audience before their scheduled performance. In an Instagram...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Teams With Guy Fieri On Food Network Competition Series

Ree Drummond, who has parlayed her ranch lifestyle into a decade-long association with Food Network, will lead the new competition series “Big Bad Budget Battle,” which is produced by fellow food celebrity Guy Fieri and is slated to debut on the Warner Bros. Discovery outlet on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. eastern, the network announced Thursday. The series will also stream on Discovery+.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy