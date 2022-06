A traffic study has discovered one Bloomsburg roadway is the most traveled. A ten-day examination found of the more than 10-thousand drivers that used Fort McClure Boulevard during that period, the majority of them were speeding. The speed limit in the area clocked is 25 miles per hour. The heaviest traffic was noted between Noon and 4 pm. The study was undertaken as officials consider converting a portion of the boulevard to one-way for a proposed bike and walking path.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO