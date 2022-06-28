ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

HTC is hiding an intriguing cheap phone behind NFT and metaverse buzzwords

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDdeY_0gOLfZbC00
(Image credit: HTC)

HTC's new Desire 22 Pro is a surprise release from the Taiwanese phone maker that's billed as the perfect companion for your journey into the metaverse, but there's more on offer here than just the latest buzzwords.

The company's newest device comes with a few curious selling points. HTC is calling it the "ideal companion to Vive Flow" (the company's VR "glasses"), meant to serve as a gateway into immersive experiences and the "Viverse" – HTC's own suite of metaverse-focused apps.

Blockchain-based features are rife on the Desire 22 Pro too. It comes with something called Vive Wallet, so you can keep any owned NFTs in check and monitor the performance of your cryptocurrencies, while Viverse Market lets you buy stuff in the metaverse.

It's not actually clear what metaverse-related benefits this latest HTC Desire has over any other smartphone and it's very possible that the company is just piggybacking off these terms currently dominating the technological zeitgeist.

Because of these features, it sounds as though HTC is really targeting the kind of pro-Blockchain user who owns crypto or NFTs, has an interest in the metaverse, and hangs on the latest Web3 announcements.

But given how divisive these new internet trends are proving, such features could equally put off certain users; some people have concerns about the potential environmental impact of blockchain, as well as the startling instability of crypto, and a device that contributes to or centers around these endeavours would then be best avoided.

Taking such a stance would be doing the Desire 22 Pro a disservice, as behind this buzzword-laden mobile, actually sits a tempting cheap phone.

Analysis: the specs aren't bad

If we'd heard of the HTC Desire 22 Pro without words like 'Viverse', 'cryptowallet' and 'Blockchain', we'd actually consider it a fairly competitive mobile that straddles the gap between budget and mid-range.

It costs £399 (roughly $490 or AU$700, though it's only up for pre-order in very specific countries, right now), and for that money you get a nice smattering of specs.

There's a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, three rear cameras (including a 64MP main sensor), 8GB RAM paired to 128GB storage, a 4,520mAh battery – oh, the phone has wireless charging; which is something you really don't see in devices at this price.

It's not a perfect mid-range offering, however, with the Snapdragon 695G chipset potentially leading to a slower user experience than equivalent rivals. Plus, given that HTC isn't exactly a smartphone powerhouse anymore, it's not clear how many, if any, Android OS updates users can expect.

Still, a phone with these specs and at this price point would normally be something we'd hesitantly recommend, but if anything, the addition of Viverse and Blockchain branding thrown about the place make it a much tougher sell. Perhaps this won't find its way onto our list of the best phones after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3M6S_0gOLfZbC00

Tom's role in the TechRadar team is to specialize in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more. He is based in London, UK.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working in TechRadar freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist. Outside of TechRadar he works in film as a screenwriter, director and producer.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Windows 11 is still struggling to convince gamers to upgrade

Windows 11 is making steady progress with gamers, but overall the pace of adoption remains pretty sluggish going by the latest stats from Steam. The Steam hardware survey for June (opens in new tab) has just been released, and what it does show is that the number of gamers using Windows 11 on Valve’s platform has finally crept over the 20% mark, hitting 21.23% to be precise.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Htc Desire#Metaverse#Smart Phone#Web3 Technology#Taiwanese#Viverse Market
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Elon Musk takes campaign against working from home to another extreme

Following the rollout of a company-wide ban on remote working at Tesla, CEO Elon Musk is taking further steps against workers who are failing to show up. Office-based Tesla employees must swipe into their workplaces, which registers their attendance. It has now emerged that an automated message is being sent to workers who do not swipe in frequently enough.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Razer's latest acquisition could level up your haptic gaming chair experience

Razer has officially announced its acquisition of Interhaptics, a.k.a. Go Touch VR SAS, a company well known for its haptic feedback products. Razer has developed products with Interhaptics before, including the Nari Ultimate headphones back in 2018 and even a haptic gaming chair called the Enki Pro HyperSense. And in the press release announcing the acquisition, Razer stated that Interhaptics would remain independent but closely meld with Razer’s ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
TechRadar

Exclusive: The browser wars will only end one way - and these figures show why

New figures have highlighted the extent of the uphill struggle faced by small browser vendors attempting to compete with the likes of Google Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge. Data provided exclusively to TechRadar Pro by digital intelligence platform SimilarWeb shows that the number of downloads of Opera, one such challenger browser, is comparable to the number achieved by Microsoft Edge.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Why 65-inch 4K TVs are the sweet spot for a practical home theater setup

With more and more movies coming to streaming first, or within just weeks of their theater release dates, the home theater has never been more important. And for most people, we think the best 65-inch TVs will make for the best movie experience, balancing practical things like realistic screen sizes, budget and overall quality.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Yes, the Nothing Phone (1) is a flagship – just look at the Pixel 5

Startup Nothing’s debut smartphone doesn’t launch until July 12, but – in characteristic fashion for businesses headed up by company CEO and co-founder, Carl Pei – official details of the Phone (1) have been served up piecemeal in recent months, with the latest tidbit being which chipset the phone is set to run on – a detail that’s left fans divided.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google to pay developers millions to settle legal battle

Google has agreed to pay a $90 million settlement following a legal dispute with a group of US app developers. The San Francisco-based lawsuit, as originally reported by Reuters, concerns allegations that the tech giant used its agreements with smartphone makers as well as “technical barriers and revenue sharing agreements” to close off its Google Play app ecosystem, forcing developers to pay a hefty 30% commission fee on transactions.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

How to play Xbox Series X games on your Samsung TV without a console

Samsung TVs just got a great new way to play Xbox games – and you don't even need a console to play them. By downloading the Xbox app from the newly launched Samsung Gaming Hub platform, you're now able to stream Xbox Series X|S games via the cloud. The only catch, as detailed in the official Xbox news blog (opens in new tab) is you'll need one of these 2022 Samsung TVs in order to access the gaming platform.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Simple Google Workspace update could save you from cybersecurity disaster

Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business users, are all getting a new update that has the potential to prevent major cybersecurity disasters. Google announced in a blog post (opens in new tab) that Workspace admins will benefit from new notifications every time “critical and sensitive” changes are made to their configurations.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy