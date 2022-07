Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Markets are looking to rebound following the worst first half for stocks in 52 years. But inflation, the major culprit behind that weak performance in equities markets and other sectors, didn't appear to be abating at any meaningful rate. Indeed, futures were down Friday morning, ahead of the long weekend, as investors gird for a potentially rocky earnings season. U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO