Some things in life are worth waiting for. All good things come unto them that wait. It took 74 years for Paul Bo Gouge to be rewarded for his playing time at Unaka High School. Gouge is one of four men still living that played on the 1944-48 basketball teams for the Rangers that set records that are still unbroken today. The 1948 team won 40 games, still a record. They also won 23 consecutive games without a loss, still a record today. Gouge set the first high scoring points in a game at 34. It was a record until Raymond Lowe broke it some years later. Eddie Holly would break all the scoring points per game in 1971 when he scored 43, a record that still stands. Only three players other than Holly have broken the 40 points per game, Will Sexton scored 42 (2020), Aaron Dugger 41 (2002 and Kyler Lewis scored 40 (2017).

HAMPTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO