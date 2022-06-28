32-year-old Copemish woman dies after weekend crash

BEAR LAKE TWP. — Manistee County voters will be asked to consider three millage renewals for the Bear Lake Township Fire Department in the Aug. 2 primary election. Bear Lake Township Fire Chief Sean Adams said his department is grateful for the community supporting the millages in the past.
DETROIT (AP) — A northern Michigan man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said. Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses, prosecutors said.
MANISTEE — The Old Kirke Museum is set to open its doors for summer. The museum is set to open starting July 2 for tours and exhibit viewing, followed with the first of its First Person Story and Songs lecture and music series starting at 10 a.m. on July 7.
MANISTEE — A new event, Smoke on the Water, will take place on July 16 at Douglas Park at First Street Beach in Manistee from 4 p.m until midnight. The event is co-sponsored by Salt City Rock and Blues and Authentic 231, a local cannabis retailer. Authentic 231 is...
MANISTEE — The 2022 Manistee National Forest Festival has begun. Festival goers can expect a wide range of events and activities over the Fourth of July weekend, but early attendees have already sampled what celebrations lay in store. The festival started with a bang — and some polka music...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — The committee to elect Nate Bailey hosted a campaign kickoff event at the Blue Cow in Big Rapids this week. Bailey is a candidate for state representative for the newly drawn 100th District, which...
MANISTEE — The Manistee National Forest Festival continued Friday night with a fish boil and a meal provided by the Lions Club and the third annual Beach Jam concert at First Street Beach sponsored by the Manistee Jaycees. Mick Syzmanski, president of the Lions Club, grilled hot dogs for...
MANISTEE COUNTY — Voters will choose between three candidates vying in the Aug. 2 primary election for the Republican nomination for the 102nd District House seat. Curt VanderWall, Ryan Sebolt and Ryan E. Roberts are on the Republican ticket. Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Brian Hosticka in the general election.
MANISTEE — Anyone who took a morning stroll past the Armory Youth Project in Manistee this week may have caught a whiff of some tantalizing aromas. The Taste of River Street camp has had Manistee County students whipping up a variety of culinary delights since Monday. "The Taste of...
MANISTEE COUNTY — It’s no secret that many of the world’s avian species are under threat from habitat loss and pollution. And one of these rare birds is making its last stand along northern Michigan’s west coast. Meet the Great Lakes piping plover, or Charadrius melodus,...
MANISTEE — Every spring, a batch of graduates leave their respective schools and head out into the world. Eventually, staff members move on, too. Manistee Area Public Schools honored retiring staff members Tuesday by presenting them with Golden Apple Awards during a school board meeting at Manistee Middle High School.
MANISTEE — "When you work for the post office, the government pays you to make friends." That is a line from Margot Gillespie's favorite author, Amor Towles, and also how she describes her favorite thing about being able to work for the post office. Thursday, was Gillespie's last day at the Manistee Post Office.
