Alton Legion downs Southwestern

GODFREY - Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help ImpactLife save lives.
The LCCC Veterans Club will host the KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday, July 8, and 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the college's Godfrey Campus.
"We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and ImpactLife on this great campus and community event," said Terry Lane, LCCC Director of Career and Veteran Services and Vets Club Advisor. "By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends."
