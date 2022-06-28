ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton Legion downs Southwestern

By Louie Korac
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
PIASA - Alton Post 126 is on a roll. The Alton Senior American Legion baseball team used a pitching staff by committee and rapped out 14 hits in a 10-2 win against the Southwestern High School summer team on Monday...

