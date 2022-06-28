Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford police have arrested a suspect in relation to a fatal stabbing that took place last year in 2021.

Investigators stated they responded to Dutchess County Jail on Monday and took custody of Donald Copeland, 32, from Bridgeport.

Copeland was first apprehended through the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, according to officials. He was found in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Police then transported him to the Stamford Police Department, where they said Copeland was charged with murder for the stabbing death of Jimmy Louis, which took place on August 18, 2021. In addition to this, Copeland was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officials stated he is being held on a total bond of $2,500,000 for both charges.

