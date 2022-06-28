ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

VIDEO: Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer is Out—See Which RI Filming Locations Are Featured

By GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team
GoLocalProv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hocus Pocus 2 trailer is out. See how many Rhode Island filming locations you can recognize. “This Halloween Season, some legends never die. Hocus Pocus 2, an Original...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer Is Magical

Halloween has come early this year. Disney+ has released the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, which reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for the long-awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic. The film brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem and will debut on the streamer on Sept. 30.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Here's Your First Look at 'Hocus Pocus 2'

The official teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has been released, marking the return of the Sanderson sisters. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones are reprising their roles from the 1993 film. Though it’s been 19 years since the original movie premiered, the sequel’s storyline actually takes place nearly 30 years later.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
SheKnows

News Roundup: Best and Worst of the Daytime Emmys, Fan-Fave Farewells and the Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney Studios#Hocus Pocus 2#Original

Comments / 0

Community Policy