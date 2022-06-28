Here’s why you’re smelling, seeing smoke in Denver

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are seeing and smelling smoke in Denver, it is due to a fire that started on Monday evening in Englewood.

Many viewers reached out to FOX31 and Channel 2 asking what caused the fire.

The Englewood Police Department said, “Thank you to Denver Fire for your hard work. Denver Fire is still on scene. The smoke that you see and smell this morning throughout much of the metro area is from this incident. The air quality is currently poor, so please take care.”

The fire started at 2400 West Union Avenue, which is listed as Waste Management’s South Metro Transfer Station . A large plume of smoke from the site could be seen across the Denver metro.

The Denver Fire Department said the fire involved two structures at the facility and affected power lines. One worker was treated on scene.

