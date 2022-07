In a moment where over 28 percent of Connecticut’s adults report symptoms of anxiety or depression — up from 19 percent just two years earlier — the country’s largest insurer is threatening to hinder access to much-needed mental health care. The present ruling in the Wit v. United Behavioral Health case emboldens insurers to cherry pick coverage for acute treatment rather than determining coverage based on the generally accepted standards of care, further denying individuals access to the long-term care they need.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO