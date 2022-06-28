Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC
BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in...www.foxcarolina.com
BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in...www.foxcarolina.com
The Bible is the future penned down thru Holy Inspiration. Just fulfilling more scripture. Earthquakes in diverse places!!!
That’s (3) earthquakes in the past week between Weaverville (1.8), (3.4) Logoff SC, and now this article.
Matthew Chapter 24. We are living in the last days people. Better get right with God.
Comments / 12