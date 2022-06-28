ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in...

www.foxcarolina.com

Mark
4d ago

The Bible is the future penned down thru Holy Inspiration. Just fulfilling more scripture. Earthquakes in diverse places!!!

Lucas Johns
4d ago

That’s (3) earthquakes in the past week between Weaverville (1.8), (3.4) Logoff SC, and now this article.

Red Poole
4d ago

Matthew Chapter 24. We are living in the last days people. Better get right with God.

FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
WSAV News 3

USGS reports another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States […]
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Tropical Storm Colin Moving Along NC Coast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weak tropical storm is moving along the North Carolina coast Saturday evening. It’s expected to produce heavy rain and gusty winds along coastal areas of North Carolina tonight into Sunday. The system is moving away from the Upstate and the rest of South Carolina,...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Tropical Storm Colin forms along the South Carolina coast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center confirmed on Saturday morning that Tropical Storm Colin formed over the South Carolina Coast. The storm is centered just southwest of Myrtle Beach and is predicted to move along the coastline over the next few days. Right now, the storm appears...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

History of earthquakes in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division on Thursday said South Carolinians can expect more earthquakes. And they were right. A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported Friday in Elgin at 5:47 a.m. and then a 2.1 magnitude at 8:46 a.m. And then a 1.26 magnitude was reported at 1:46 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
wordpress.com

Biltmore Forest School, The Cradle of Forestry in America, Brevard, NC

The Biltmore Forest School was the first school of forestry in North America. Carl A. Schenck founded this school of “practical forestry” in 1896 on George W. Vanderbilt’s Biltmore Estate near Asheville, North Carolina In 1895, George W. Vanderbilt had brought Carl A. Schenck from Germany to the Biltmore Estate in western North Carolina to manage the vast expanses of forest lands on the estate’s property. He began introducing new scientific management and practical forestry techniques. As Schenck worked throughout Vanderbilt’s vast forests, he filled his need for help, in part, by using local young men and other volunteers who were interested in working for free as an apprentice. Because of the growing interest in forestry, Schenck decided to formalize his forestry education program.
BREVARD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

BREAKING NEWS: NC 4th of July Festival Events cancelled for Saturday due to Tropical Storm Colin

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Colin has forced officials with the NC 4th of July Festival to cancel events scheduled for Saturday. The system quickly developed in the early morning hours off the coast of the Carolinas, prompting tropical storm warnings along the North and South Carolina coast from Charleston, SC to Duck, NC. There is a high risk of rip currents and winds gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WYFF4.com

Experts call series of SC earthquakes an 'earthquake swarm'

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A series of earthquakes in the Midlands is raising questions, but experts say the quakes should not necessarily cause concern. Wednesday, USGS officials reported magnitude 3.5 and magnitude 3.6 earthquakes in the area of Elgin, which is in Kershaw County, along with several aftershocks. It comes after earthquakes during the last several days.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
UPI News

Series of earthquakes shake South Carolina third time in week

July 1 (UPI) -- Central South Carolina felt shaking for the third time this week with a series of minor earthquakes Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The strongest, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake, struck at 8:46 a.m. in Elgin. It was preceded by a 1.6-magnitude quake at 5:47 a.m. and followed up by a 1.3-magnitude quake at 1:46 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation is no secret to consumers around the country, but it is especially evident to farmers and their produce partners at the State Farmer's Market. Produce sellers say this year we have pricier peaches. "You know everything has been more expensive for the farmers overall, and...
AGRICULTURE
FOX Carolina

Bear cub in Asheville rescued after getting jar stuck on head

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NC Wildlife Resources Commission said wildlife biologists recently helped free a young bear cub in Asheville after it got its head stuck in a jar. Biologists said they responded to the scene soon after the cub was spotted and reported. When they arrived, they...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cbs17

BREAKING: 2nd earthquake of day hits South Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — South Carolina was rattled by a medium size earthquake two times Wednesday, bringing the total for the week to three. A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit just northeast of Columbia Wednesday night at 7:03 PM. The quake was centered near Elgin, South Carolina about 19 miles northeast of Columbia, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

Why is land being cleared along Charlotte Road in Rutherfordton?

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Land clearing for a project to improve connectivity for drivers is underway in Rutherford County. “What's happening on Charlotte Road in Rutherfordton?” a viewer named Den wrote to Ask 13. “They have torn down the old Food Lion building that housed the VA clinic and are cutting down trees across the street."
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle The Midlands

The United States Geological Survey has confirmed seven earthquakes today near Elgin, South Carolina. The first quake occurred at 2:43 PM registering as a magnitude 3.5. A magnitude 2.1 followed at 2:57 PM. Next was a magnitude 1.9 at 4:02 PM. Then a magnitude 1.5 at 4:34 PM. A magnitude 3.6 at 7:03 PM. A magnitude 1.5 at 7:22 PM and finally a magnitude 1.8 at 7:22 PM.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

SCEMD: Recent earthquake swarm longest in state history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said Thursday the recent earthquakes are the longest period of successive activity in recorded state history. The division said an earthquake swarm is defined as, “..a sequence of seismic events occurring in a local area within a relatively short...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Hendersonville, North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m. about 2 miles from Hendersonville. The exact location was Barker Heights, North Carolina. There are no reports...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT

