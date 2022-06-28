Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

The Biltmore Forest School was the first school of forestry in North America. Carl A. Schenck founded this school of “practical forestry” in 1896 on George W. Vanderbilt’s Biltmore Estate near Asheville, North Carolina In 1895, George W. Vanderbilt had brought Carl A. Schenck from Germany to the Biltmore Estate in western North Carolina to manage the vast expanses of forest lands on the estate’s property. He began introducing new scientific management and practical forestry techniques. As Schenck worked throughout Vanderbilt’s vast forests, he filled his need for help, in part, by using local young men and other volunteers who were interested in working for free as an apprentice. Because of the growing interest in forestry, Schenck decided to formalize his forestry education program.

