York County, PA

Susquehanna greenways deliver recreation, eco-tourism

By Ad Crable
Bay Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the late 1990s, when the term “greenway” was fairly new, Pennsylvania environmental and transportation officials resolved to come up with a plan to create linked open spaces that were valued as vital contributions to the state’s ecological and human communities. For land along the...

www.bayjournal.com

Times News

Lanternflies continue to plague area

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture doesn’t mince its words when it comes to the spotted lanternfly. “Kill it. Squash it. Smash it. Just get rid of it,” the department notes in a recent public service announcement. The invasive species is native to Asia and was first spotted in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
yorkpa.org

Have it Made in York County, Pennsylvania

From the famous York Peppermint Pattie to fan-favorite Harley-Davidson, we know a thing or two about what it means to 'have it made here.' No matter how you like to create memories, York County offers the perfect way to escape for a fun-filled (or relaxing) getaway experience. Downtown Explorer. Our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
therecord-online.com

July 7 crucial date in future of Armstrong Flooring plant in Beech Creek Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA – The future of the Armstrong Flooring plant in Beech Creek Township is up in the air, with a crucial July 7 deadline looming. According to Thursday information from LNP/LancasterOnline, Armstrong Flooring Inc., battling financial difficulties, will either have secured new owners or face a shutdown as a bankruptcy auction is underway for the Lancaster County-based company.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Atlas Obscura

East Broad Top Railroad

Long after most narrow gauge railroads east of the Mississippi River had been abandoned in favor of highways, Pennsylvania’s East Broad Top Railroad soldiered on into the 1950s. The 36-inch gauge railroad was one of dozens of its type that once crisscrossed the nation, popular because their smaller size made them cheaper to build or because they could travel through more challenging topography.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Study: Drilling waste on Pennsylvania roads bad for health, land

A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

97 year old bridge reopens in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge that was built in 1925 has reopened in Cumberland County. The Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township crosses Middle Spring Creek and carries more than 760 vehicles per day. Construction on the 38-foot one-lane concrete bridge began in March of this year. It was replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

110-year-old electric boat re-launched in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An electric boat originally commissioned for Adolphus Busch in 1912 is now cruising the Susquehanna River 400 miles downstream from its original home. The co-founder of the famous American beer company Anheuser-Busch used the Chief Uncas to enjoy cruises at his summer estate on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, NY–the headwaters of the Susquehanna River.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theburgnews.com

Down by the River: Bridge it and they will come

You might say that Harrisburg suffers from an embarrassment of bridge riches. Six spans cross the Susquehanna River over about a mile, some so close that you might be able to fling a whoopie pie between them. Some are majestic, crafted of iron or stone, from a time when design...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Auctioning Fun and Toys

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Auctions take place for many reasons. Real estate and personal property is frequently auctioned to settle estates of those who have died. Some auctions are held by folks reducing personal inventories, clearing financial obligations, or because items that have accumulated are no longer useful, needed or wanted by owners. Some auctions may offer “soup to nuts” selections, while others focus on specific types of items, from massive farm and construction equipment to tiny coins.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
OCEAN CITY, MD

