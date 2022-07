SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for allegedly punching and scratching an employee at Dollar General during a robbery earlier this month, records show. Felicia Renee Morris, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with robbery in connection with the June 4 incident at the Dollar General in the 4700 block of Eisenhauer Road, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO