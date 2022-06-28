ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano touts 3-part plan to fight opioid abuse, including harsh sentence

By Charles Thompson
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano called Monday for a three-pronged attack on Pennsylvania’s ongoing opioid epidemic including harsh mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers whose sales result in fentanyl-related deaths, a new statewide reporting and mapping system for all drug overdoses, and expanded state funding for faith-based recovery...

Comments / 20

Kathy Murray
4d ago

I know people that has been in jail for drugs and it doesn't do any good. They may stay 2 or 4 years and it doesn't do any good. Waste of tax money.

4
