Two Recovering From Burns After Bellevue House Fire

Update: LPD confirms to KLIN News that one person is dead following the collapse of a home at 27th and Manse Avenue. Names have not been released. KLIN News will provide that information when it becomes available. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a structural collapse near 27th and Manse...
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two people suffered burns in a Tuesday morning house fire in Bellevue, but fire investigators said they did not need to go to the hospital. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the house on Calhoun Street north of W Mission Avenue around 5:15 a.m. It took about 15 minutes for them to extinguish the fire.
Police say a La Vista fireworks tent security guard is hospitalized in stable condition after suffering a lower body gunshot wound in an exchange of gunfire with a man during a robbery attempt around 5:15 Friday morning. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten tells KFAB Radio News the tent is...
(Lincoln, NE) -- An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. 23-year-old Seth Straub left the facility Friday morning for a work assignment and didn't return. Straub started his three to five year sentence on April 6th, 2021 on a theft charge. He had a tentative release date on July 19th, 2023.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are looking for a group of people seen on surveillance video breaking into an Omaha gun store. Police say the break-in happened at Frontier Justice along South 82nd Avenue early Thursday morning. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is cited in connection to a motorcycle crash. Omaha Police say Thursday night, a mini-van driven by 45 year old Gwendolyn Knight attempted to turn east in front of a north bound motorcycle at NW Radial Highway and Hamilton St. The motorcyclist, 26 year old Jacob Kellerman was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating events that led up to a 14-year-old boy being stabbed several times. Officers believe the victim was involved in a disturbance with someone else in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 168th & West Maple Road and then left. He was followed to an area across the street where he was stabbed with a pocket knife.
EAGLE - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a motorcycle and deer accident on Highway 34 Tuesday night. Sheriff’s deputies responded with Eagle Fire and Rescue and Cass County EMA just west of 238th Street. A Yamaha driven by 63-year-old Ronald Heim of Union collided with a deer that...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 19-year-old was stabbed during a “disturbance” Tuesday night in an Omaha neighborhood, OPD reported Wednesday morning. Omaha Police said the man told them he was cut with an unknown object while trying to stop a 32-year-old woman from breaking a window in his vehicle near 33rd and Franklin streets.
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who killed a woman in a fiery crash was held on a $500,000 bond in Douglas County court Wednesday. Michael Packett, 24, is charged with felony manslaughter and driving under the influence in the death of 44-year-old Gina McKenna. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.
Lincoln Police hope to have more information soon involving Sunday’s shooting in the parking lot at Seacrest Field at 1000 S. 70th Street that left two people injured. The Criminal Investigation Unit states the 24 year old woman who was shot and later located in the area of 70th and O Street is now in stable condition and investigators hope to interview her soon.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the two people killed in a crash Sunday night near 132nd and West Center. Investigators said it was around 11 p.m. when Osvaldo Evangelista, 30, was driving at a high rate of speed on West Center Road when he crashed into a Volkswagen Golf that was headed south on 132nd.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of semi tractors, trailers and missing boxed beef. A Grand Island man called LSO Sunday to report his semi tractor and trailer was stolen from Grand Island sometime after Friday, June 24th and Saturday, June 25th. Deputies recovered the semi and turned it over to the owner. There was no sign of a missing trailer.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy is safe after being rear-ended during a traffic stop Wednesday. Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the deputy was on the side of the road on I-80 just east of the 84th Street exit. The deputy and his K-9 officer were sitting...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A coal train derailed east of Lincoln on Thursday afternoon, officials say. About 15 to 20 BNSF cars went off the tracks near Bennet. There are no reports of injuries, and no roads were affected by the derailment. BNSF was on the scene near 190th...
Omaha police identified the woman killed in a fiery crash Sunday evening near Rose Blumkin and Dodge. Investigators said just before 9 p.m. an Audi A4, driven by a suspected drunk driver slammed into Gina McKenna, 44, at a high rate of speed. The impact forced her Nissan Sentra into...
