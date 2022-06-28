Two Recovering From Burns After Bellevue House Fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating events that led up to a 14-year-old boy being stabbed several times. Officers believe the victim was involved in a disturbance with someone else in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 168th & West Maple Road and then left. He was followed to an area across the street where he was stabbed with a pocket knife.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO