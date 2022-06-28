Timothy Keith Lyons

It is with great sadness that the family of Minnie Mae Barnes McGhee announce her passing on June 28, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City, TN at the age of 89. She was born December 1, 1932, to the late Joseph L. Barnes and Bertha Bracken Barnes of Jonesborough. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Landon Barnes. She was a graduate of Boones Creek High School where she made many lifelong friends and was a member of Highland Church of Christ. Her first job was working at Shadden’s Store as a teenager. While in high school she met the love of her life, John B. McGhee, at the Appalachian Fair and they were married in 1950. Minnie Mae was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and her great grandson. She loved talking with them, about them, and looking at their pictures. She also enjoyed sitting outside in the swing enjoying a meal and said, "it tastes better outside”. She also loved telling fond memories of her childhood. Some of her favorites were when she and her mother would walk from their house to catch the train at Boone Station to go shopping and to visit her grandmother in Erwin and the dreaded walk back in her dress shoes. Minnie Mae was a very kind soul who never spoke unkindly of anyone. She loved visiting with her family and friends. Minnie Mae enjoyed listening and singing along to gospel music on the radio and TV and enjoyed watching old movies that her daughter in law would find for her.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO