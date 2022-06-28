ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Timothy Keith Lyons

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - Timothy Keith Lyons, age 69, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Torrance, California, a son of the late Keith and Barbara Lyons. In addition to his parents, he...

Johnson City Press

Mrs. Beverly Joann Kimes

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Beverly Joann Kimes, 83, Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence with her family. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County a daughter of the late Mr. Beverly William (Bill) Fred Mosier and Mrs. Mamie Mosier [Johnson]. In addition, she preceded in death by her parents, sister Clara (Jane) Chapman and brother Willim (Billy) Mosier. She loved spending time with her family and friends, riding horses and painting. For years, Beverly Kimes worked in the Health Care Industry as a CNA and loved to help others.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roxie Joan Bowman

JOHNSON CITY - Roxie Joan Bowman, 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at Lakebridge Health Care Center, in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022. To view the obituary or to send condolences to Roxie’s family please go to the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com. Snyder’s...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Shawn Roger Hall

UNICOI - Shawn Roger Hall, 46 of Unicoi, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson County Community Hospital following a four wheeling accident. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona, son of Earl Hall and Carol Lawler. He was most at home in East Tennessee. Shawn was a...
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Mike Northmore

ELIZABETHTON - Mike Northmore, 56, of Elizabethton, TN entered into rest on June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family following a brave battle with cancer. Mike was born and raised in Elizabethton, a town he loved and never left. He was a 1984 graduate of Elizabethton High School. Mike was of the Christian faith. He worked as a parts consultant in several local car dealerships for over 30 years. His passions included model trains, airplanes and guns. He was an avid sports fan and always cheered on his Cyclones, Vols and Titans. He loved to be outdoors camping, fishing or just hanging out at the lake. He was a master on the grill. Mike loved his feline companions dearly, especially Chessie, who stayed by his side until the very end.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Edna Faye Hill Woodby

JONESBOROUGH - Edna Faye Hill Woodby, 75, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1946 in Roan Mountain to the late James & Sudie Whitehead Hill. She was retired from Easy Painter of Boones Creek after 24 ½ years. She loved feeding the birds, working in her garden, her flowers and cooking. She was a member of Hopson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years George Kenneth Woodby who passed away December 29, 2015, by a son Eric Woodby who passed away February 24, 2022 and 11 brothers & sisters.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 2

July 2, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Hustler reported a gruesome bit of news. “Charles Phillips, a brakeman, aged 23, was killed in the railroad yards at Johnson City, Tenn., his body being ground to pieces under the cars.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Hustler...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Eva Mae Price Edwards Lung

ERWIN - Eva Mae Price Edwards Lung, age 62, Erwin, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, while she was surrounded by her family. She is a daughter of Mary Tilson Fowler and the late Wayne Richard Price. Eva was of the Baptist Faith, and she...
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Minnie Mae Barnes McGhee

It is with great sadness that the family of Minnie Mae Barnes McGhee announce her passing on June 28, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City, TN at the age of 89. She was born December 1, 1932, to the late Joseph L. Barnes and Bertha Bracken Barnes of Jonesborough. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Landon Barnes. She was a graduate of Boones Creek High School where she made many lifelong friends and was a member of Highland Church of Christ. Her first job was working at Shadden’s Store as a teenager. While in high school she met the love of her life, John B. McGhee, at the Appalachian Fair and they were married in 1950. Minnie Mae was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and her great grandson. She loved talking with them, about them, and looking at their pictures. She also enjoyed sitting outside in the swing enjoying a meal and said, "it tastes better outside”. She also loved telling fond memories of her childhood. Some of her favorites were when she and her mother would walk from their house to catch the train at Boone Station to go shopping and to visit her grandmother in Erwin and the dreaded walk back in her dress shoes. Minnie Mae was a very kind soul who never spoke unkindly of anyone. She loved visiting with her family and friends. Minnie Mae enjoyed listening and singing along to gospel music on the radio and TV and enjoyed watching old movies that her daughter in law would find for her.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Nita O. Webb

KINGSPORT - Nita O. Webb, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Dale Cunningham officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kiwanis Clubs honor Kingsport students

At the end of each school year, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport and the Cosmopolitan Kiwanis Club arrange for the presentation of scholarship and sports-manship awards at several schools in Kingsport. The awards are presented to deserving students in elementary, middle and high schools. The students who receive these awards...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Hugh S. Clark

BUDA, TX - Hugh S. Clark, 83, passed away to be with the Lord on June 25th, 2022 with family by his side in his son’s home in Buda, TX. He was born in Johnson City, TN on October 6th, 1938 to George and Ethel Clark. Hugh was truly...
BUDA, TX
Johnson City Press

River Riders rally in the ninth to beat Axmen

KINGSPORT — Elizabethton’s Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy started strong and finished strong Saturday. The River Riders duo accounted for seven hits, including two home runs, and nine RBIs in Elizabethton’s 11-9 Appalachian League baseball win over Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium. The River Riders (13-15) moved...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

Brian Burchfield will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, on Sunday at 6 p.m. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol casino donates former mall furniture

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol, Virginia mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a Friday press release. Items such as flower pots, former kiosks and more have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

A look at Rocky Fork State Park

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Weber City Volunteer Fire Department to hold Fourth of July event

WEBER CITY – The volunteer fire department in Weber City will host its first-ever Independence Day celebration this weekend. The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department will host the free event on Saturday, July 2, at 5 p.m. at the former Food City location in Weber City. The main event...
WEBER CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Big crowds celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was awash in red, white and blue on Saturday, as the city celebrated Independence Day with fireworks shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge, Spank!, an ’80s party band, patriotic pooches and old cars and young patriotic bicyclists. Large crowds filled Covered Bridge Park, but...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities

This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi. Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the Covered Bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

VanDyke, Canter showing early dominance at Kingsport Speedway

Kres VanDyke and Kevin Canter are proving once again to be the men to beat at Kingsport Speedway in their respective classes. VanDyke, a three-time Late Model Stock track champion, has a six-race winning streak on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. The Abingdon driver also set fast time in qualifying Friday before the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program was rained out. He will look to extend the streak at the next NASCAR Weekly Series races on July 15.
KINGSPORT, TN

