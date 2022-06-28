ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The first iPhone went on sale 15 years ago: Here’s how people reacted

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q39QC_0gOLZlNc00

Fifteen years ago this Wednesday, at 6 pm local time inside Apple stores around the US, customers started to swipe credit cards and walk out with the very first iPhones. All 164 of the company’s stores around the US extended their hours that day (June 29, 2007), staying open until midnight so that everyone who wanted one could get their hands on the phone that would kick off a new chapter in the mobile revolution.

It’s pretty staggering when you think about not only how much of an outsized influence the iPhone still exerts on Apple’s fortunes. But also the degree to which it’s matured — to an extent that would surely have seemed unthinkable 15 years ago. Back when everyone really just wanted a better mobile experience to handle calls, send texts to friends, and the like.

Over the weekend, meanwhile, I watched the new Apple TV Plus movie Cha Cha Real Smooth on my iPhone. I caught up on a spy novel I’m reading via iBooks. Again, on my iPhone. I also chatted with some language-learning friends via the iPhone-friendly HelloTalk app, which makes studying new languages a breeze with your handset.

The point is, I can’t exactly remember which iPhone model was the first I ever bought. But now, I can’t imagine ever owning a mobile device from a different company.

iPhone 2007 launch video

If anything, that’s probably the legacy of the new chapter in Apple’s story that unfolded this week back in 2007. The loyalty that Apple engendered with this device is also partly why the company enjoyed a record-breaking sales year in 2021, when it sold more than 240 million iPhone units.

But none of that was readily apparent, of course, from the outset.

“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for two-and-a-half years,” Apple’s late CEO Steve Jobs said by way of kicking off his first iPhone keynote presentation, which you can check out in full below.

Those of us who follow this industry for a living can probably quote large chunks of this video by heart. Including the big “Are you getting it?” moment, in which the three products Apple’s greatest showman teased are revealed to be one single device.

First reactions

Notwithstanding how infallible a teacher that hindsight imagines itself to be, it’s nevertheless always an interesting exercise to step back in time and revisit some of the first reactions to the iPhone. Starting with the dismissive blog post that Motorola’s CTO at the time, Padmasree Warrior, penned about the device.

It reads, in part:

“There is nothing revolutionary or disruptive about any of the technologies. Touch interface, movement sensors, accelerometer, morphing, gesture recognition, 2-megapixel camera, built in MP3 player, WiFi, Bluetooth, are already available in products from leaders in the mobile industry — Motorola, Nokia and Samsung.”

Likewise, a bit of a non-plussed review from Wired‘s Scott Gilbertson:

“On one hand it’s a truly remarkable device — easy to navigate and use — but at the same time it has some serious shortcomings. I’ve made a number of calls and the sound quality has varied immensely — ranging from something like an echo sealed in a bottle ten years ago and reopened in your ear to perfectly crisp sound.”

No keyboard??

Of course, speaking of dismissiveness surrounding the iPhone launch, one can’t forget former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. Specifically, his hearty laugh when he got asked for his thoughts on the product. In the video clip below, he goes straight to the whole “no keyboard so it doesn’t appeal to business customers” angle.

Interestingly enough, though, Brian Merchant’s book “The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone” revealed an intriguing tidbit. Apple marketing VP Phil Schiller, at least for a time, fought hard to include an actual, physical keyboard with the iPhone. Fortunately for all of us, Apple didn’t go down that path.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Plus might be the name of Apple’s brand new 6.7-inch iPhone

Apple will release four iPhone models this year, just like it did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. However, the iPhone 14 will bring a significant change when it comes to sizes. The 5.4-inch mini option is out of the picture, with Apple going for a larger 6.7-inch size to replace it. We’ve often referred to the 6.7-inch iPhone model as the iPhone 14 Max, which will be the cheaper equivalent of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But we also saw iPhone 14 Plus thrown around in more recent reports.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

5 lesser-known iPhone features you probably haven’t discovered yet

Apple launched the first iPhone 15 years ago this week, kicking off a new chapter in the mobile revolution and cementing the preeminence of a piece of consumer hardware that would dominate Apple’s fortunes for the next decade and beyond. Notwithstanding how long some of you have been iPhone users, though, the handsets are so feature-rich now thanks to Apple’s iterative iOS releases that — unless you follow all this for a living — there must just be tons of things your iPhone can do that you don’t even realize.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

TikTok is going bonkers over this brilliant iPhone camera trick

Thanks to social media, iPhone features that have been around for ages can sometimes get a second wind and go viral. This happened just recently when a video showing off how Apple’s Live Text feature works went viral on TikTok. While seasoned iPhone users are certainly familiar with Live Text, the level of interest and excitement emanating from the TikTok clip underscores the extent to which Apple doesn’t always do a great job of advertising new iPhone features to the masses.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Schiller
Person
Steve Ballmer
BGR.com

Apple exec calls Samsung annoying for copying the iPhone so blatantly

The original iPhone launched 15 years ago, on June 29th, 2007, revolutionizing the industry. Other companies in the business had two choices: copy the iPhone, or stick with what they were doing. Google immediately saw the genius behind the iPhone and overhauled Android so that it was more like the iPhone instead of a BlackBerry clone. But it was Samsung that really made the most of the iPhone in the years that followed, copying everything about that original iPhone.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Tv Plus
BGR.com

T-Mobile is paying customers to swap out their Sprint SIM cards

It’s been a bit over two years since T-Mobile merged with Sprint. T-Mobile discontinued the Sprint brand four months later in August 2020, but many legacy Sprint subscribers have still yet to swap out their SIM cards. In an effort to convince those customers to make the switch, T-Mobile is offering them a $10 bill credit, as The T-Mo Report discovered.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings

Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities, a move organizers say can hamper union drives. Under the policy shared with workers on Amazon’s internal app, employees are barred from accessing buildings or other working areas on their scheduled days off, and before or after their shifts.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

The $300 Roomba 675 vacuum with Alexa is down to $166, but it’ll sell out soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. The incredible boom that the robot vacuum market has seen in recent years is fantastic. Even if you can’t find the best Roomba vacuum deals and buy less expensive models from other brands, there’s something out there for everyone.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
BGR.com

M2 MacBook Air release date reportedly set for July 15th, preorders next week

Apple unveiled the M2 MacBook Air at WWDC 2022 a few weeks ago, revealing almost everything about the redesigned laptop. Apple demoed the new design and the notched display, and went through all the specs, including a brand new M2 System-on-Chip (SoC). We also learned prices for the new M2 MacBook Air, but Apple did not reveal the detail many buyers wanted: The release date.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple and Google should ban TikTok, FCC commissioner says

In a letter this month addressed to the CEOs of Apple and Google, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr in so many words said President Trump was right to try and crack down in 2020 on the mega-popular video-sharing app TikTok. The gist of Carr’s letter: TikTok shouldn’t be widely available to download in the US, given the shady data-sharing practices of the app’s China-based parent company ByteDance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Amazon’s one-day Greenworks electric mower deal is almost too good to be true

Looking for the best electric lawn mower? If you had asked me a few months ago, I might not have recommended my Greenworks electric mower. I have been using it for the past four years, but it has some issues. That said, I actually do like it a lot. It’s wonderfully lightweight and quiet, and it has two ports to hold batteries up to 5 Ah each. It always has more than enough juice for my entire front and backyard. That means I don’t need to take a break to recharge.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

TinyWow: This free file converter website has completely changed the way I work

With the proliferation of free, web-based productivity tools, long gone are the days when professionals needed to spend a few hundred dollars on a software package or subscription in order to get their work done. Now, so many tools — like PDF converters, image re-sizers, word counters, and word processors — are based online. And, even better, available for free. For me, one such tool along these lines that I’ve come to regard as indispensable is a free online file converter called TinyWow.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

How to opt out of T-Mobile’s creepy new data collection program

T-Mobile might call itself the “Un-carrier,” but many of its practices are identical to those of its competitors. For example, T-Mobile is happy to sell your data to third-party marketers. In fact, T-Mobile recently launched a program called App Insights that allows those marketers to buy user data directly from the carrier.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Survey says Netflix offers the least value for the money among streamers

In April, Netflix announced that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company expects to lose another two million subscribers in the second quarter of the year. Many factors contributed to Netflix’s slide, but a recent survey reveals that consumers now see Netflix as the worst deal of any major streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

BGR.com

328K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy