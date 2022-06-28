ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden admin targets smugglers after migrant deaths as Abbott places blame

By Shannon Pettypiece
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTELFS, Austria — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas vowed to find those responsible for the deaths of at least 50 people abandoned in a tractor-trailer in Texas as the state's governor sought to blame President Joe Biden's policies. “Human smugglers are callous individuals who have no regard for...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 280

Amy
4d ago

If Biden would let border patrol and ice do their job this truck would have been intercepted before making it over the border. Maybe lives would have been saved. Democrats are evil people

Reply(24)
122
John Nash
4d ago

if our border was as secure as most countries and policies in place to thwart illegal immigrants like other countries have, then this would all be a mute point.

Reply(8)
59
Mr.T
4d ago

Biden and his administration aren’t going to do anything to help our border problem because Biden is the problem! Biden invited the world to invade our country while he turns a blind eye and tells his followers there’s no problem! This is not the first time people have been found dead in a trailer. Biden did away with Trumps immigration policies and chose not to replace them with anything! ….. Biden is the first president in my 64 years that I can’t find one thing that I can get behind him and support…. Biden is a total Failure!

Reply(2)
60
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
Reason.com

Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse

Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
The Guardian

To the migrants who died in Texas, Biden is no different than Trump on immigration

More than 50 men and women – the current count is 51, but it may well climb – were killed on Monday. They died trapped in a tractor-trailer rig and abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, in 100F (38C) heat. More than a dozen are in hospital, including children. The dead were migrants from Mexico and Central America. The local fire chief, Charles Hood, said the people in the truck were “hot to the touch” and that they had no water and no air conditioning inside the truck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Comments / 0

Community Policy