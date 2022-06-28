Always Best Care Continues to Invest in Franchisee Success with New Vice President of Franchise Financial Management

Since the mid 1930s, there’s been a small cream-colored building in West Sacramento where hungry passersby could find homemade food served by the Palamidessi family. But by the end of the year that legacy will come to an end. According to a post on the Club Pheasant restaurant website, the Palamidessi family plans to close their longstanding restaurant in the coming months. “The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses,” the post reads in part. “Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support and understanding.”

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO